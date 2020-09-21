Biz Buzz: Two new-to-Lincoln restaurants are coming

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

While the coronavirus pandemic has been hard on restaurants, causing numerous ones in Lincoln to close for good, there continue to be plans for new ones popping up.

Two more Lincoln restaurants -- one on the north side of town and one on the south side -- are in the planning stages.

A restaurant called Cocky's Chicken & Brew is going into the former Fazoli's location at 5012 N. 27th St.

I could not find one lick of information on this restaurant either online or on social media, but it apparently it is set to open sometime this fall.

The other planned restaurant is Charred Burger+Bar, which is going into a space at SouthPointe Pavilions at 27th Street and Pine Lake Road.

It will be the second location for Charred Burger+Bar, which specializes in burgers made from Wagyu beef. Its other location is near 132nd and Pacific streets in Omaha.

Lincoln restaurants that have opened in the past year

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.