Biz Buzz: Two new-to-Lincoln restaurants are coming
Biz Buzz: Two new-to-Lincoln restaurants are coming

Charred Burger+Bar - coming

Charred Burger+Bar

 Charred Burger+Bar Facebook page

While the coronavirus pandemic has been hard on restaurants, causing numerous ones in Lincoln to close for good, there continue to be plans for new ones popping up.

Two more Lincoln restaurants -- one on the north side of town and one on the south side -- are in the planning stages.

A restaurant called Cocky's Chicken & Brew is going into the former Fazoli's location at 5012 N. 27th St.

I could not find one lick of information on this restaurant either online or on social media, but it apparently it is set to open sometime this fall.

The other planned restaurant is Charred Burger+Bar, which is going into a space at SouthPointe Pavilions at 27th Street and Pine Lake Road.

It will be the second location for Charred Burger+Bar, which specializes in burgers made from Wagyu beef. Its other location is near 132nd and Pacific streets in Omaha.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

