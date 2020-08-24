 Skip to main content
Biz Buzz: Some new downtown restaurants open in Lincoln
habibi

Habibi Kabob & Shawarma opened last week at 230 N. 17th St.

A number of new downtown restaurants have opened or are in the planning stages.

Opening last week was Habibi Kabob & Shawarma at 230 N. 17th St. The restaurant is in the former Samurai Sam's/UNI Curry Bowl spot next door to the U-Stop at 17th and Q streets.

Stur Fast Caribbean and African Grill at 1320 O St. had also planned to open last week but said on its Facebook page that it needed one more week. It now plans a soft opening on Wednesday and a grand opening on Friday.

Stur Fast is owned by Charles Brewer, who opened Stur 22 Lounge & Caribbean-African in Rathbone Village in 2017.

Two other restaurants are still in the development stage, although both have filed liquor license applications.

Review: Napoli's gives Lincoln another quality Italian restaurant

One would be a second location for Napoli's, a Grand Island-based Italian restaurant that opened its first Lincoln location last fall at 48th Street and Nebraska 2. The address given is 800 Q St., and it looks like it is going into the space next door to Tipsy Tina's Taco Cantina.

The other restaurant is a Mexican restaurant called Agave Mexican Grill. It will be located at 1631 P St. in the new building that's under construction at the site of the former La Mexicana Market and Restaurant, which was destroyed by a fire in 2015.

Lincoln man adds Schmick's Markets to lineup of grocery stores
Gateway to add new tenant as Dillard's buys former Younkers space
Marcus to reopen Lincoln Grand Cinema, Cornhusker Marriott this week

Lincoln restaurants that have opened in the past year

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Video: Arby's commercial featuring Nebraska town

