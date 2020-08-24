Biz Buzz: Some new downtown restaurants open in Lincoln

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A number of new downtown restaurants have opened or are in the planning stages.

Opening last week was Habibi Kabob & Shawarma at 230 N. 17th St. The restaurant is in the former Samurai Sam's/UNI Curry Bowl spot next door to the U-Stop at 17th and Q streets.

Stur Fast Caribbean and African Grill at 1320 O St. had also planned to open last week but said on its Facebook page that it needed one more week. It now plans a soft opening on Wednesday and a grand opening on Friday.

Stur Fast is owned by Charles Brewer, who opened Stur 22 Lounge & Caribbean-African in Rathbone Village in 2017.

Two other restaurants are still in the development stage, although both have filed liquor license applications.

One would be a second location for Napoli's, a Grand Island-based Italian restaurant that opened its first Lincoln location last fall at 48th Street and Nebraska 2. The address given is 800 Q St., and it looks like it is going into the space next door to Tipsy Tina's Taco Cantina.

The other restaurant is a Mexican restaurant called Agave Mexican Grill. It will be located at 1631 P St. in the new building that's under construction at the site of the former La Mexicana Market and Restaurant, which was destroyed by a fire in 2015.