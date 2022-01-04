Biz Buzz: Phat Jack's moves to new Lincoln location, plans to reopen within day

The restaurant, which had been located at 101 S.W. 14th Place (essentially Southwest 14th and West O streets) since early 2017, announced a couple of weeks ago that it would be moving to 8320 Northwoods Drive, which is near 84th and Holdrege streets.

The restaurant has been closed since Christmas so it could make the move across town. A post on its Facebook page said it would likely open today, but a voicemail message said it its likely opening date will be Thursday, although opening on Wednesday is not out of the question. The message said it will post an update in its Facebook page.