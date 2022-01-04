 Skip to main content
Biz Buzz: Phat Jack's moves to new Lincoln location, plans to reopen within day
Biz Buzz: Phat Jack's moves to new Lincoln location, plans to reopen within day

BBQ: Phat Jack's BBQ

BBQ: Phat Jack's BBQ

 Phat Jack's BBQ Facebook

Phat Jack's Barbecue is moving to a new location in northeast Lincoln and should be open there by Thursday.

The restaurant, which had been located at 101 S.W. 14th Place (essentially Southwest 14th and West O streets) since early 2017, announced a couple of weeks ago that it would be moving to 8320 Northwoods Drive, which is near 84th and Holdrege streets.

The restaurant has been closed since Christmas so it could make the move across town. A post on its Facebook page said it would likely open today, but a voicemail message said it its likely opening date will be Thursday, although opening on Wednesday is not out of the question. The message said it will post an update in its Facebook page.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

