Biz Buzz: One restaurant closes, another plans to open Lincoln location

After just over two years in a brick-and-mortar location, Nitro Burger is calling it quits.

The restaurant announced last week on its Facebook page that its last day will be Jan. 29.

"It is with very mixed feelings and heavy hearts we announce the closing of our building doors with no plans to relocate or reopen," the Friday post said.

After nine years serving its gourmet burgers from a food truck, Nitro Burger opened a location at 2050 Cornhusker Highway in November 2019 -- just a few months before the coronavirus pandemic caused everything in Lincoln to shut down.

"We want to thank all of our regulars and friends who braved out our roller-coaster schedule as we navigated through the recent economic climate these past few years, we appreciate the opportunity to have served you!"

Though dozens of restaurants have closed in Lincoln during the pandemic, dozens have opened, and the latest one that plans a Lincoln location is a chain that will be new to the city.

According to its website, L&L Hawaiian Barbecue plans to open a location in a vacant former Long John Silver's at 915. N. 27th St.