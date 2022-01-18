 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Biz Buzz: One restaurant closes, another plans to open Lincoln location
Nitro Burger - January

Nitro Burger opened its first standalone restaurant at 2050 Cornhusker Highway in November 2019. The location's last day is Jan. 29.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

After just over two years in a brick-and-mortar location, Nitro Burger is calling it quits.

The restaurant announced last week on its Facebook page that its last day will be Jan. 29.

"It is with very mixed feelings and heavy hearts we announce the closing of our building doors with no plans to relocate or reopen," the Friday post said.

After nine years serving its gourmet burgers from a food truck, Nitro Burger opened a location at 2050 Cornhusker Highway in November 2019 -- just a few months before the coronavirus pandemic caused everything in Lincoln to shut down.

"We want to thank all of our regulars and friends who braved out our roller-coaster schedule as we navigated through the recent economic climate these past few years, we appreciate the opportunity to have served you!"

Though dozens of restaurants have closed in Lincoln during the pandemic, dozens have opened, and the latest one that plans a Lincoln location is a chain that will be new to the city.

L&L Hawaiian Barbecue

L&L Hawaiian Barbecue plans to open a location in a vacant former Long John Silver's at 915. N. 27th St.

According to its website, L&L Hawaiian Barbecue plans to open a location in a vacant former Long John Silver's at 915. N. 27th St.

The chain serves traditional Hawaiian dishes, including two that feature Spam. Its restaurants are mostly in Hawaii and on the West Coast. In fact, the Lincoln location will be the only one in the Midwest. The closest ones are in Denver and Dallas.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

