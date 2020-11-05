 Skip to main content
Biz Buzz: One downtown restaurant closed; another plans to open in south Lincoln
Jimmy John's - November

Jimmy John's appears to have closed its location at 601 R St.

The pandemic has taken down multiple restaurants, and the latest appears to be the Jimmy John's location in the West Haymarket.

Though the location at 601 R St. still shows up on the Jimmy John's website, the space is empty and all the signs have been taken down.

Its closure appears to leave eight Jimmy John's locations still operating.

Across town, a building permit filed this week shows the former Zoup! space at 2801 Pine Lake Road will be turned into a Wingstop. That Zoup! location closed this summer, as did the Jimmy's Egg location in the same shopping center.

Wingstop, which is a Texas-based chain, also is planning to open a location in north Lincoln, in a former Payless ShoeSource store near 27th and Superior streets.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

