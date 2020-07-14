Biz Buzz: New-to-Lincoln restaurant planned at former shoe store location

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A former Payless ShoeSource location near 27th and Superior streets will be repurposed into a restaurant that is new to Lincoln.

A $275,000 building permit filed earlier this week lists Wingstop as the tenant for the former shoe store at 2740 Superior St.

Wingstop, a Texas-based chicken wing chain, has more than 1,000 locations nationally, including four in the Omaha area. This would be the first one in Lincoln.

The former Payless store has been vacant since spring 2019 after the company declared bankruptcy and went out of business.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

