Biz Buzz: New-to-Lincoln restaurant planned at former shoe store location
2740 superior

A building permit indicates this former Payless ShoeSource store at 2740 Superior St. will eventually be the home of Lincoln's first Wingstop location.

 Lancaster County Assessor's Office

A former Payless ShoeSource location near 27th and Superior streets will be repurposed into a restaurant that is new to Lincoln.

A $275,000 building permit filed earlier this week lists Wingstop as the tenant for the former shoe store at 2740 Superior St.

Wingstop, a Texas-based chicken wing chain, has more than 1,000 locations nationally, including four in the Omaha area. This would be the first one in Lincoln.

The former Payless store has been vacant since spring 2019 after the company declared bankruptcy and went out of business.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

