Biz Buzz: New restaurants coming to downtown Lincoln

Downtown Lincoln is getting some new restaurants.
Dammi Dammi, which says on its website that it is "devoted to bringing modern Mediterranean cuisine to the beautiful city of Lincoln, Nebraska," opened within the past couple of weeks at 128 S. 13th St., in the corner space of the University Towers, next door to the Rococo Theatre.
Among its menu items are salads, soups, protein bowls and gelato.
Another restaurant that will be coming soon is Itsumo Ramen.
It is going into the former Amu Ramen spot at 1451 O St.
I couldn't find any information online about the restaurant, but according to a liquor license application filed last month, its owner is Hui Guo, the man who owns the Grey Whale locations as well as Kasumi Sushi in The Haymarket.
Matt Olberding
