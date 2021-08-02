 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Biz Buzz: New restaurants coming to downtown Lincoln
0 Comments
editor's pick alert top story

Biz Buzz: New restaurants coming to downtown Lincoln

  • 0

Downtown Lincoln is getting some new restaurants.

Dammi Dammi, which says on its website that it is "devoted to bringing modern Mediterranean cuisine to the beautiful city of Lincoln, Nebraska," opened within the past couple of weeks at 128 S. 13th St., in the corner space of the University Towers, next door to the Rococo Theatre.

Among its menu items are salads, soups, protein bowls and gelato.

Another restaurant that will be coming soon is Itsumo Ramen.

It is going into the former Amu Ramen spot at 1451 O St.

I couldn't find any information online about the restaurant, but according to a liquor license application filed last month, its owner is Hui Guo, the man who owns the Grey Whale locations as well as Kasumi Sushi in The Haymarket.

Hy-Vee to put Wahlburgers at Lincoln store on North 27th Street
Chipotle is latest restaurant to embrace drive-thru in Lincoln
Downtown Lincoln restaurant spot to have new tenant

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Other stars follow Scarlett Johansson after suing Disney

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News