Biz Buzz: New IHOP opens in south Lincoln
Biz Buzz: New IHOP opens in south Lincoln

IHOP

IHOP has opened a third Lincoln location at 2801 Pine Lake Road.

 IHOP Restaurants

IHOP opened its third Lincoln location Monday at 2801 Pine Lake Road.

The breakfast restaurant took over a space previously occupied by Jimmy's Egg in the South Ridge Center, which is directly south of SouthPointe Pavilions.

The restaurant is IHOP's third in Lincoln. The chain opened one at 6440 O St., also in a former Jimmy's Egg location, in early 2019. It has had a location at 27th and Superior streets since the early 1990s.

IHOP won't be the only new restaurant coming to the 27th and Pine Lake area.

According to a building permit, Wendy's is planning a new location at 6841 S. 27th St. That would put it across 27th Street to the west of SouthPointe Pavilions and next door to the building housing Aspen Dental and Spectrum Mobile.

Matt Olberding

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

