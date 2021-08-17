 Skip to main content
Biz Buzz: Mexican chain is expanding in Lincoln
  • Updated
Abelardo's Mexican Fresh has signage up at a former Source Eat Fit location at 5020 N. 26th St.

 VICTORIA AYOTTE BROWN, Journal Star

An Omaha-based Mexican restaurant chain that opened its first Lincoln location earlier this year appears to have plans for another.

Abelardo's Mexican Fresh, which opened a location in a former Amigos/Kings Classic at 48th Street and Leighton Avenue this past spring, has signage up at a former Source Eat Fit location at 5020 N. 26th St., which is near 27th and Superior streets. The sign on the building says "Abelardo's Drive Thru." The building is next to a Starbucks.

The company has no information posted on its social media pages, and it did not respond to a message sent through its website, so I don't have any details at this time as to when it might be opening.

The chain currently has more than 20 locations in four states, including a dozen in Nebraska.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

