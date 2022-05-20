 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Biz Buzz: Make room for another Lincoln store specializing in cookies

It appears Lincoln will be getting its first Crumbl Cookies location later this year.

A building permit filed earlier this month for a space at 6005 O St. indicates it's for the Utah-based cookie bakery.

crumbl

Crumbl Cookies, with its signature cookies such the cereal milk sandwich, plans to open at Lincoln location at 6005 O St.

The location is in a strip mall next door to the Lincoln Public Schools headquarters building.

Officials from Crumbl did not respond to an email seeking comment, so no other details are available.

Crumbl, which is known for fresh-baked cookies and a menu of options that changes weekly, opened its first Nebraska location in April at the Lakeside Village shopping center in Omaha.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

