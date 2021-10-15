Biz Buzz: Longtime Lincoln restaurant cutting back

One well-known Lincoln restaurant will be significantly cutting back its operations soon, with its owner citing the need to spend more time with family.

Pepe Fierro, owner of Pepe's Bistro at 11th and B streets, announced on social media that he'll be cutting back on service and will no longer have regular hours for the dining room starting in November.

But after media reports Thursday made it sound like the restaurant would be closing, Fierro clarified that he's simply cutting back so he can spend more time with his 85-year-old mother.

"Just to clarify. I'm not closing the doors to Pepe's. I'm cutting back on type of service to free up time to spend with mom," he said in a Friday Instagram post. "You can still come in and grab something from the cooler, order a hot soup, hot Mexican-style chocolate or hot burrito of the day. You just won't see me as much because my amazing coworkers will be running the show."

He said he's also planning to do catering and pop-up shops and will hold occasional brunches.

Pepe's, which focuses on vegan and vegetarian Mexican cuisine, has been open for 13 years in various locations. It started out in Havelock, moved to locations in Indian Village and The Haymarket and also operated for a time out of a food truck before winding up at 11th and B.