Biz Buzz: Lincoln Mexican chain restaurant being replaced with Omaha Mexican chain
The former Amigos/Kings Classic at 48th Street and Leighton Avenue, which closed last fall, appears to have a new tenant.

There is signage up on the building for Abelardo's Mexican Fresh, which is a small Omaha-based restaurant chain.

It sounds a bit similar to D'Leons, especially the fact that it keeps its drive-thru open 24 hours a day.

Long-vacant Lincoln fast-food restaurant building finally getting tenant

According to its website, Abelardo's has 11 locations in the Omaha area, six in Iowa, two in Missouri and one in South Dakota.

It has a Facebook page for the new Lincoln location, but the last time it was updated was Feb. 14. It appears the company hopes to open sometime this month.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

