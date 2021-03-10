Biz Buzz: Lincoln Mexican chain restaurant being replaced with Omaha Mexican chain

The former Amigos/Kings Classic at 48th Street and Leighton Avenue, which closed last fall, appears to have a new tenant.
There is signage up on the building for Abelardo's Mexican Fresh, which is a small Omaha-based restaurant chain.
It sounds a bit similar to D'Leons, especially the fact that it keeps its drive-thru open 24 hours a day.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
According to its website, Abelardo's has 11 locations in the Omaha area, six in Iowa, two in Missouri and one in South Dakota.
It has a Facebook page for the new Lincoln location, but the last time it was updated was Feb. 14. It appears the company hopes to open sometime this month.
LINCOLN'S MOST REQUESTED RESTAURANTS
P.F. Chang's China Bistro
Waffle House
The Cheesecake Factory
Giordano's Pizzeria
In-N-Out Burger
Portillo's
Uno Pizzeria and Grill
Whataburger
Joe's Crab Shack
White Castle
California Pizza Kitchen
Bojangles' Famous Chicken 'n Biscuits
A&W
Tastee Inn
Hardee's
Taco Cabana
Big Mama's and Papa's Pizzeria
Bennigan's
Jack in the Box
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!