Biz Buzz: Lincoln Mexican chain restaurant being replaced with Omaha Mexican chain

The former Amigos/Kings Classic at 48th Street and Leighton Avenue, which closed last fall, appears to have a new tenant.

There is signage up on the building for Abelardo's Mexican Fresh, which is a small Omaha-based restaurant chain.

It sounds a bit similar to D'Leons, especially the fact that it keeps its drive-thru open 24 hours a day.

According to its website, Abelardo's has 11 locations in the Omaha area, six in Iowa, two in Missouri and one in South Dakota.

It has a Facebook page for the new Lincoln location, but the last time it was updated was Feb. 14. It appears the company hopes to open sometime this month.

