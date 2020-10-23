 Skip to main content
Biz Buzz: Fuzzy's Taco closing in Lincoln
Biz Buzz: Fuzzy's Taco closing in Lincoln

Fuzzy's Taco Shop - October

Fuzzy's Taco Shop, 1442 O St., is calling it quits after eight years. Saturday will be the restaurants last day.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

Another downtown restaurant is calling it quits.

Fuzzy's Taco Shop at 1442 O St. said on its Facebook page Friday that its last day in business will be Saturday.

"We’re extremely sad to inform you that we’re closing our doors," said the  post from Fuzzy's owners and management.

"We would like to thank our guests, staff and community for the support you have showed us over the last 8 years. We’re grateful for all the margaritas we’ve sipped and queso we’ve dipped together over the years and will miss each and every one of you."

The message seemed to indicate this is a permanent closure, but the post did say "We hope to be back in the future!"

The Texas-based chain, which specializes in Baja-style Mexican food, opened its doors at Centennial Mall and O Street in September 2012.

Fuzzy's joins a number of restaurants that have closed Lincoln locations during the pandemic, including Zoup!, Jimmy's Egg, Chuck E. Cheese, Village Inn,  BurgerFi and Jersey Mike's.

