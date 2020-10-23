Biz Buzz: Fuzzy's Taco closing in Lincoln

Fuzzy's Taco Shop, 1442 O St., is calling it quits after eight years. Saturday will be the restaurants last day.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo
Another downtown restaurant is calling it quits.
Fuzzy's Taco Shop at 1442 O St. said on its Facebook page Friday that its last day in business will be Saturday.
"We’re extremely sad to inform you that we’re closing our doors," said the post from Fuzzy's owners and management.
"We would like to thank our guests, staff and community for the support you have showed us over the last 8 years. We’re grateful for all the margaritas we’ve sipped and queso we’ve dipped together over the years and will miss each and every one of you."
The message seemed to indicate this is a permanent closure, but the post did say "We hope to be back in the future!"
The Texas-based chain, which specializes in Baja-style Mexican food, opened its doors at Centennial Mall and O Street in September 2012.
Fuzzy's joins a number of restaurants that have closed Lincoln locations during the pandemic, including Zoup!, Jimmy's Egg, Chuck E. Cheese, Village Inn, BurgerFi and Jersey Mike's.
Lincoln restaurants that have closed in the past year
Amigos - December
Amigos closed its downtown Lincoln location on Dec. 13.
Courtesy photo
Green Flash - November
Green Flash at 1630 P St. appeared to have closed for good in early November.
Matt Olberding
Tornado Crepes - December
Tornado Crepes closed its location in the food court at Gateway Mall.
Matt Olberding
Lazzari's
Lazzari's Pizza said its downtown location would close at the end of 2019.
Lazzari's Facebook page
Teriyaki Madness - August
Teriyaki Madness has closed after a little more than three years in Lincoln.
Facebook page photo
Fresh Healthy Cafe - November
Fresh Healthy Cafe has closed at 144 N. 13th St., but a post on its Facebook page says it will be moving to another location.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo
Old Chicago - March 1
The Old Chicago at 826 P St. closed for good March 1 after more than 23 years in business.
ZACH HAMMACK, Journal Star
Village Inn - March
The Village Inn at 27th and Cornhusker closed in March 2020.
Journal Star file photo
BurgerFi - March
BurgerFi closed its Lincoln location at Canopy and Q streets in The Railyard in March.
Journal Star file photo
Runza - June
Runza has closed its location at Edgewood Shopping Center.
Courtesy photo
Chuck E. Cheese - June
The Chuck E. Cheese sign was removed from the building at 221 N. 66th St. in June.
Cassie Brown, For the Journal Star
Jimmy's Egg - June
Jimmy's Egg closed its 27th and Pine Lake location during the coronavirus pandemic and did not reopen in June.
Journal Star file photo
Zoup! - June
Workers remove the Zoup! sign Tuesday from its location at 2801 Pine Lake Road.
TODD HENRICHS, Journal Star
Fuzzy's Taco Shop - October
Fuzzy's Taco Shop, 1442 O St., is calling it quits after eight years. Saturday will be the restaurants last day.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!