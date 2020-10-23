Biz Buzz: Fuzzy's Taco closing in Lincoln

Another downtown restaurant is calling it quits.

Fuzzy's Taco Shop at 1442 O St. said on its Facebook page Friday that its last day in business will be Saturday.

"We’re extremely sad to inform you that we’re closing our doors," said the post from Fuzzy's owners and management.

"We would like to thank our guests, staff and community for the support you have showed us over the last 8 years. We’re grateful for all the margaritas we’ve sipped and queso we’ve dipped together over the years and will miss each and every one of you."

The message seemed to indicate this is a permanent closure, but the post did say "We hope to be back in the future!"

The Texas-based chain, which specializes in Baja-style Mexican food, opened its doors at Centennial Mall and O Street in September 2012.

Fuzzy's joins a number of restaurants that have closed Lincoln locations during the pandemic, including Zoup!, Jimmy's Egg, Chuck E. Cheese, Village Inn, BurgerFi and Jersey Mike's.

Lincoln restaurants that have closed in the past year

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 3 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.