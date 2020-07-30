Biz Buzz: East Lincoln restaurant gets new owners, menu

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The owners of Doorstep Diner Catering may have picked a bad time to buy another business, but they've made it work.

In what CEO Laurie Fraser called "great timing," the catering business bought Country Sliced Ham at 70th and O streets March 1. The business has remained open throughout the pandemic and has completed an expansion.

Now called Country Sliced Ham & Cafe, it has a remodeled interior and has a revamped and expanded menu. It still sells the ham it is known for, but it now offers catering for weddings, office lunches and other events.

Fraser said that beginning Friday, Country Sliced Ham & Cafe will be grilling "ham" burgers outside.

