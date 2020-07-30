You are the owner of this article.
Biz Buzz: East Lincoln restaurant gets new owners, menu
Biz Buzz: East Lincoln restaurant gets new owners, menu

Country Sliced Ham - July

Country Sliced Ham & Cafe is at 70th and O streets.

 Country Sliced Ham & Cafe

The owners of Doorstep Diner Catering may have picked a bad time to buy another business, but they've made it work.

In what CEO Laurie Fraser called "great timing," the catering business bought Country Sliced Ham at 70th and O streets March 1. The business has remained open throughout the pandemic and has completed an expansion.

Now called Country Sliced Ham & Cafe, it has a remodeled interior and has a revamped and expanded menu. It still sells the ham it is known for, but it now offers catering for weddings, office lunches and other events.

Fraser said that beginning Friday, Country Sliced Ham & Cafe will be grilling "ham" burgers outside.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

