Biz Buzz: Downtown Lincoln restaurant closing

A downtown restaurant that featured Mediterranean food has announced it is closing its doors.

Dammi Dammi, located in University Towers at 13th and P streets, said on social media Friday that Saturday will be its last day in business.

"Here at Dammi Dammi, we've always believed the operative word in "family business" should not be "business," the post said.

The business was the brainchild of father-son team Pat and Andy Lane, who moved to Lincoln from Wyoming to open it in July 2021 because an ancestor had operated a cafe and deli in The Haymarket from the early to mid-1900s.

But the Lanes said in the post that running the business has burdened their family in numerous ways, and rising prices and competition from other businesses has meant "we've found ourselves falling short of benchmarks we felt were necessary to make this a sustainable endeavor."

"As a result, it is with heavy but whole hearts that we are announcing the permanent closure of Dammi Dammi so we can better support our family," the post said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

