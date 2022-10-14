Biz Buzz: Downtown Lincoln restaurant closing

A downtown restaurant that featured Mediterranean food has announced it is closing its doors.
Dammi Dammi, located in University Towers at 13th and P streets, said on social media Friday that Saturday will be its last day in business.
"Here at Dammi Dammi, we've always believed the operative word in "family business" should not be "business," the post said.
The business was the brainchild of father-son team Pat and Andy Lane, who moved to Lincoln from Wyoming to open it in July 2021 because an ancestor had operated a cafe and deli in The Haymarket from the early to mid-1900s.
But the Lanes said in the post that running the business has burdened their family in numerous ways, and rising prices and competition from other businesses has meant "we've found ourselves falling short of benchmarks we felt were necessary to make this a sustainable endeavor."
Coffee chain drops new building onto site of first Lincoln location
Baxter sells 4 dealerships, including one in Lincoln
'It was very tragic' — Week after deadly Lincoln crash, more questions than answers remain
Scouting Purdue, Hill the WR, Whipple's health: A look at Tuesday's Husker notables
Lincoln man had sexual relationship with 15-year-old, police allege
Why Cornhead hats have disappeared from store shelves
Bomgaars to open first Lincoln location following acquisition of part of Orscheln retail chain
Amie Just: 4 Husker football takes, including the need for change on the O-line
15-year-old boy stabbed multiple times at Wayne Park in Waverly, authorities say
Nicholas Bisesi 'lit up every single room that he entered'
Planned downtown Lincoln skyscraper would grow taller than Lied Place
3-foot lizard bites 11-month-old girl in Lancaster County home
'I'm smiling ear to ear': Hoiberg, Taylor-Britt, others react to Nebraska's win
Cassie Brenner was 'always, always, always best-dressed'
Farmland in northwest Iowa sells for record $26,250 per acre
"As a result, it is with heavy but whole hearts that we are announcing the permanent closure of Dammi Dammi so we can better support our family," the post said.
Lincoln restaurants that have closed in the past year
Sebastian's Table - September
Sebastian's Table, 8340 Glynoaks Drive, has closed, but a new concept, a pizza restaurant, will be replacing it.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo
Red Lobster - September
Red Lobster, 6540 O St., closed in September.
Journal Star file photo
Valentino's - October
Valentino's announced in October that its Grand Italian Buffet at 70th and Van Dorn streets would permanently close.
Journal Star file photo
Praire Plate - October
Prairie Plate, a restaurant on a family farm near Waverly that serves local food, closed at the end of October.
Journal Star file photo
Taco John's - October
Taco John's, 4700 Vine St., said it was closing temporarily because of a lack of workers.
Mead Gruver, Associated Press file photo
Dino's - November
Dino's on 84th Street near Van Dorn celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2017 but announced it would close in November 2021.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR file photo
Nitro Burger - January
Nitro Burger opened its first standalone restaurant at 2050 Cornhusker Highway in November 2019 and closed at the end of January.
Journal Star file photo
La Paloma - April
La Paloma, which has been in Lincoln for more than 30 years, including 12 years at its current location near 84th and Holdrege streets, closed in April.
La Paloma Facebook page
Burrito Express - April
Arizona-based Burrito Express closed its location at 831 N. 48th St. in the spring.
Burrito Express Twitter page
The Parthenon - June
The Parthenon closed its restaurant in the Edgewood Shopping Center and transitioned to catering and running its Kouzina food truck. Pictured are Parthenon owners Mike Kazas (left) and George Kazas.
COURTESY PHOTO
Rutabagas - December
Rutabagas opened at 1434 O St. during the COVID pandemic and closed at the end of December.
LARRY L. KUBERT, For the Journal Star
Big Sal's - June
Vince Di Salvo owned Big Sal's Pizza with his son Steve. The restaurant closed at the end of June.
Journal Star file photo
Brewsky's South - December
Basketball fans fill the Brewsky's on South Street for the NCAA Tournament in 2014. The restaurant and bar across from Bryan West Campus closed at the end of December.
Journal Star file photo
Boxcar BBQ - June
Boxcar BBQ on Havelock Avenue closed in June but reopened in July as a food truck.
Pat Sangimino, Journal Star file photo
Juice Stop - May
Juice Stop at 1217 Q St. closed at the end of May. Juice Stop has several other Lincoln locations open.
Journal Star file photo
Grannyweavs - June
GrannyWeavs Soul Food & Catering closed on June 30.
Journal Star file photo
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!