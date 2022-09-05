Biz Buzz: Downtown Lincoln LaMar's closed, plans to relocate

Lamar's Donuts and Coffee has closed its longtime downtown location at 17th and Q streets.
The store apparently closed a couple of weeks ago, but a post on the company's Facebook page says it plans to relocate "closer to DT Lincoln." It did not give a location or a time frame for moving.
Lamar's had been at that location for 24 years, but the space will not be unfilled for long.
Casey's General Stores has filed a building permit and a liquor license application for the space.
Casey's did not respond to an email sent seeking information about the location, but it will essentially be a convenience store without gas pumps, similar to stores it has opened recently in Iowa.
The chain
recently opened a couple of similar stores in its home market of Des Moines, Iowa, one of which is close to Drake University.
Nelnet data breach may have hit more than 2M student loan borrowers
Lincoln driver, motorcyclist identified in fatal Monday night crash
From JoJo Domann to Devine Ozigbo, here's how ex-Huskers fared on NFL cut day
The grades: Nebraska 38, North Dakota 17
Just askin': Amie Just's Husker mailbag wants to know one thing ... why?
Casino gambling may start in a few weeks. Take a look at WarHorse Lincoln's temporary gaming floor
Lincoln man arrested for helping clean up blood in Branched Oak Lake homicide, police allege
Three people found dead in west Omaha home; fourth person taken to hospital
LPD looking for missing 13-year-old girl
Amie Just: Response to Nebraska's win vs. North Dakota is a sigh of relief, not celebration
Exclusive: Inmates say Patrick Schroeder killed himself on Nebraska's death row
'It defies logic' — Lincoln Police detail events that left two men dead in three days
Beatrice woman shot at, robbed of $10,000 on way to Lincoln, deputies say
Lincoln man, 60, killed in field near city's homeless shelter, police say
Watch now: Aubrey Trail's attorney argues in-court suicide attempt should have been automatic mistrial
The spot at 17th and Q streets is about a block or two from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus.
LaMar's has one other Lincoln location that's currently open, at 48th Street and Pioneers Boulevard.
Breaking down Lincoln's doughnut shops
LaMar's
LaMar’s Donuts, 4822 Pioneers Blvd. Open Monday through Saturday, 5 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sunday, 6 a.m.-4 p.m. The original glazed doughnut is the customer favorite at LaMar’s, followed by the old-fashioned sour cream cake doughnut, says Regional Nebraska Manager Jodi Vinzant. Everything at LaMar’s is made from scratch, she said, with no preservatives or stabilizers. There are some 45 varieties of cake and raised doughnuts available for customers to choose from daily, including such flavors as cherry, red velvet or apple spice cake doughnuts, or cinnamon sugar or chocolate glazed in raised. Regular doughnuts are $1.09 with specialty doughnuts costing $1.99.
Journal Star file photo
Randy’s Donuts
Randy’s Donut Shop, 201 Capitol Beach Blvd. #5. Open Monday through Saturday, 5:30-10 a.m.; closed Sundays. Another family-owned local establishment, Randy’s lauds freshness, hand-made quality and cost as indicators of its success. Staff member Amanda Ryan said that Randy’s price of 85 cents for a doughnut is the lowest in town. Options include the ever-popular original glazed raised doughnut as well as other raised options and multiple cake doughnut choices.
Randy's Donuts Facebook page
Krispy Kreme Donuts
Krispy Kreme Donuts, 6410 O St. Open Monday through Sunday, 6 a.m.-8 p.m., with the drive-through open until 10 p.m. A good variety of cake and raised doughnuts are available at Krispy Kreme, supplemented with KK coffee and coffee drinks -- lattes, iced and flavored. Some 20-plus doughnut options include chocolate iced glazed, chocolate cream filled, and strawberry or maple iced. But the favorite, according to Manager John Hoskinson, is the Hot Original Glazed. The outdoor “Krispy Kreme hot light” is legendary, which when lit signifies that the glazed doughnuts are hot and fresh, Hoskinson said. Prices are 99 cents for regular doughnuts and $1.19 for specialty.
Matt Olberding
Hurt's Donut Co.
Hurt’s Donut Co., 129 N. 10th St., #100. Open Monday through Sunday, 24 hours. You want variety! You want options! You want color in your doughnut! At Hurt’s, you get all of that as some 70 flavors of cake and raised doughnuts are offered fresh daily. A plain cake or glazed doughnut would be hard to find amid the gourmet-decorated counter display. Assistant Manager Megan Gocke said that Hurt’s offers more doughnut varieties than anyone in town. Among the choices are S'mores, Maple Bacon, Cotton Candy, Nutella and cereal-topped varieties like Froot Loops. Doughnut costs range from $1.50 to $2.50. Most popular is the Homer (pinkish/purple icing with sprinkles, $1.50) and the Cookie Monster (blue icing with googly eyes, $2.50).
PHOTO BY LARRY L. KUBERT
Doughnut Hole
Doughnut Hole, 5600 S. 48th St. Open Monday though Sunday, 6 a.m.-2 p.m. Another locally owned shop, the Doughnut Hole offers several cake doughnut flavors from blueberry, cinnamon crumb, maple, powdered sugar and more to glazed, iced and sprinkled raised doughnuts. The customer favorite is the chocolate iced raised doughnut, followed by the glazed. General Manager Rebecca Garratt said that the display case is filled with some 665 cake doughnuts and 1,575 raised doughnuts daily. The cost is $1.25 each. Garratt also said they deliver donuts to retail clients in Lincoln, Hickman, Ashland, Seward, Nebraska City and sites in Missouri and Iowa. Other pastries are also available.
Doughnut Hole Facebook page
Dunkin' Donuts
Dunkin Donuts, 8355 College Park Drive, 5815 S. 85th St., 2520 Old Cheney Road, UNL Adele Hall Learning Commons and East Campus Dinsdale Learning Commons. Open Monday through Sunday, 4:30 a.m.-7 p.m., with the Learning Commons locations closing at 5 p.m. Dunkin Donuts coffee is as critical as its doughnuts. Shift leader Armanda Woodman commented that the company’s doughnuts pair well with its coffee. “It’s easy to sit down with both, coffee and a fresh doughnut,” Woodman said. Some 28 cake and raised doughnut options are available daily, ranging from glazed to vanilla or strawberry frosted, powder sugared or cinnamon. Favorites are the chocolate frosted raised doughnut, followed by the double chocolate raised. Doughnuts are $1.09, with specialty doughnuts $1.29.
Journal Star file photo
Hy-Vee bakery
Hy-Vee bakery locations: 1601 N. 84th St., 5010 O St., 5020 N. 27th St., 6001 Village Drive, 7151 Stacy Lane, Monday through Sunday, 24 hours. Assistant Manager of Perishables Marc Zakrzewski explained that a couple of years ago, Hy-Vee moved from using frozen dough for its doughnuts to preparing the dough fresh daily in the store. The change has been remarkable in the product quality, he said.
There are 30-40 raised and cake doughnut options offered daily ranging in cost from $1 for a basic doughnut to $1.50 for specialty and $2 for gourmet. “If you can’t find something you like, you are not trying enough,” he said.
Courtesy photo
Russ's Market Bakery
Russ’s Market Bakery. Locations: 130 N. 66th St., 1709 Washington St., 6300 Havelock Ave., 1550 S. Coddington St. and 4400 S. 33rd St. Open Monday through Sunday, 6 a.m.-midnight. Marty Jarvis, marketing director for B&R Stores, said that the Russ’s Market bakeries prepare a mixture of some 40 kinds of raised and cake doughnuts fresh each morning. The raised doughnuts range from glazed (the customer favorite) to a variety of icings and toppings. Cake doughnuts include vanilla, chocolate and assorted flavors and different sugar coatings. They also produce seasonal flavored cake doughnuts like strawberry in the summer or pumpkin in the fall. Regular raised and cake doughnuts cost 99 cents, with rotating monthly gourmet doughnuts available for $1.49.
Russ's Market Facebook page
Super Saver Bakery
Super Saver Bakery, 233 N. 48th St., 2525 Pine Lake Road, 840 Fallbrook Blvd., 2662 Cornhusker Highway and 5440 S. 56th St. Open Monday through Sunday, 24 hours. Assistant Bakery Manager Jake Roberts commented that the staff of the North 48th Street location has more than 100 years of combined bakery experience, emphasizing quality over quantity.
“There is no pre-frozen dough used and no rushing of the process,” he said.
A wide variety of cake and raised doughnuts, at 88 cents each, are prepared daily, with the customer favorite being the raised glazed, followed by the chocolate glazed. Roberts said each Super Saver bakery may offer slightly different doughnut options.
Super Saver Facebook page
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!