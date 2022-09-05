Biz Buzz: Downtown Lincoln LaMar's closed, plans to relocate

Lamar's Donuts and Coffee has closed its longtime downtown location at 17th and Q streets.

The store apparently closed a couple of weeks ago, but a post on the company's Facebook page says it plans to relocate "closer to DT Lincoln." It did not give a location or a time frame for moving.

Lamar's had been at that location for 24 years, but the space will not be unfilled for long.

Casey's General Stores has filed a building permit and a liquor license application for the space.

Casey's did not respond to an email sent seeking information about the location, but it will essentially be a convenience store without gas pumps, similar to stores it has opened recently in Iowa.

The chain recently opened a couple of similar stores in its home market of Des Moines, Iowa, one of which is close to Drake University.

The spot at 17th and Q streets is about a block or two from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus.

LaMar's has one other Lincoln location that's currently open, at 48th Street and Pioneers Boulevard.