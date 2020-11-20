Biz Buzz: Coffee shop to replace Panic Bar in Lincoln

Mo Java Cafe & Roasting Co. has announced plans for a second location near downtown Lincoln.

According to its Facebook page, Mo Java is planning a location in the former home of the Panic Bar at 200 S. 18th St.

The new store, which is scheduled to open Feb. 4, will be called The Filling Station Espresso Cafe Bar. It's apparently a nod to the spot being the location of gas station in the 1950s and '60s.

The announcement, of course, means the official end of the Panic Bar, which for decades catered to the city's LGBTQ community. Owner Kara Kugler-Wright said on the business's Facebook page that it was with "mixed emotions" that announced the change.

"The Panic closed in March due to COVID-19, and today it has been leased to a small-business owner who is expanding their coffee shop presence in Lincoln," the post said. "It will be called The Filling Station, appropriately named since the location was originally a gas station in the 1950s."

"I wish you all happiness and safety, and I am grateful for all of the memories we all cherish so much from our time together at the Panic."

"Take care of each other."

