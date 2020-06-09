You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Biz Buzz: Chipotle coming to southeast Lincoln
View Comments
editor's pick alert top story

Biz Buzz: Chipotle coming to southeast Lincoln

{{featured_button_text}}
Chipotle

A building permit suggests Chipotle Mexican Grill is planning a fourth Lincoln location near 70th Street and Pioneers Boulevard.

 Associated Press file photo

Chipotle Mexican Grill appears to have plans for a fourth Lincoln location.

A nearly $600,000 building permit filed Tuesday for a "new fast casual Mexican Restaurant with Drive-Thru" at 7133 Pioneers Blvd. lists Chipotle as the tenant.

There is a Taco Bell currently at that location, and the building permit is for an "alteration," so it appears the restaurant may be changing occupants.

Chipotle's other locations in Lincoln are downtown at 13th and Q streets, at 60th and O streets and at 27th Street and Pine Lake Road.

MotorFood back in the Lincoln food truck game during the pandemic
City of Lincoln wants to make it easier for bars, restaurants to serve booze outside
Making Lemon-Aid: Lincoln Mexican restaurant gets a helping hand

Lincoln restaurants that have opened in the past year

 

View Comments
0
0
2
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News