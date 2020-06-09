Biz Buzz: Chipotle coming to southeast Lincoln

Chipotle Mexican Grill appears to have plans for a fourth Lincoln location.
A nearly $600,000 building permit filed Tuesday for a "new fast casual Mexican Restaurant with Drive-Thru" at 7133 Pioneers Blvd. lists Chipotle as the tenant.
There is a Taco Bell currently at that location, and the building permit is for an "alteration," so it appears the restaurant may be changing occupants.
Chipotle's other locations in Lincoln are downtown at 13th and Q streets, at 60th and O streets and at 27th Street and Pine Lake Road.
Lincoln restaurants that have opened in the past year
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!