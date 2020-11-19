Biz Buzz: Another Wingstop location planned in Lincoln; another sandwich shop closes

Wingstop apparently likes what it sees in the Lincoln restaurant market.

The Texas-based restaurant chain now has plans for three Lincoln locations.

The latest, which is confirmed both through a building permit and the building's owner, is for a spot at 50th and O streets.

Wingstop already has filed building permits for locations at 27th and Superior streets, in a former Payless ShoeSource location, and at 27th Street and Pine Lake Road, in a space that used to host a Zoup! restaurant. It's not known when any of the locations will open.

While Wingstop continues its local expansion plans, the coronavirus pandemic continues to lead to restaurants closing their doors.

The latest is Which Wich, a sandwich shop at 601 P St., which appears to have closed its doors for good sometime in the past couple of weeks.

A sign up on the door says the location is permanently closed and directs customers to its two locations in the Omaha area. The shop had been open for a little over four years.

