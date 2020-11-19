 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Biz Buzz: Another Wingstop location planned in Lincoln; another sandwich shop closes
View Comments
editor's pick alert

Biz Buzz: Another Wingstop location planned in Lincoln; another sandwich shop closes

{{featured_button_text}}
Which Wich

Which Wich appears to have closed its location at Sixth and P streets.

 Journal Star file photo

Wingstop apparently likes what it sees in the Lincoln restaurant market.

The Texas-based restaurant chain now has plans for three Lincoln locations.

The latest, which is confirmed both through a building permit and the building's owner, is for a spot at 50th and O streets.

Wingstop already has filed building permits for locations at 27th and Superior streets, in a former Payless ShoeSource location, and at 27th Street and Pine Lake Road, in a space that used to host a Zoup! restaurant. It's not known when any of the locations will open.

While Wingstop continues its local expansion plans, the coronavirus pandemic continues to lead to restaurants closing their doors.

The latest is Which Wich, a sandwich shop at 601 P St., which appears to have closed its doors for good sometime in the past couple of weeks.

A sign up on the door says the location is permanently closed and directs customers to its two locations in the Omaha area. The shop had been open for a little over four years.

Biz Buzz: One downtown restaurant closed; another plans to open in south Lincoln
Biz Buzz: Fuzzy's Taco closing in Lincoln
Former Toys 'R' Us location in Lincoln to become liquor store

Lincoln restaurants that have opened in the past year

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Arby's commercial featuring Nebraska town

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News