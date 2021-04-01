Beer, broccoli part of April Fools' pranks for Lincoln businesses

How does it taste? Says Aerts: "Exactly like the name suggests."

He said feedback Thursday had been mostly positive from the customers who tried it.

"It's just crazy enough, it's good," he said. "You wouldn't think it would work, but it does."

Another Lincoln business decided to offer its customers something a bit more bland — and healthy — for April Fools' Day.

The Warm Cookie, which is known for free delivery of freshly baked warm cookies, decided to provide 20 lucky customers with broccoli instead.

Warm Cookie owner Sharice Kucera said the “Broccoli Boxes” were a prank the staff had wanted to pull off for years.

“After a year of COVID, we thought people could use some extra laughs,” she said. “We advertised the special on social media only, and it sold out within a few hours. The people who called to order it were so excited to prank their cookie-loving friends and family.”