The bankrupt franchise owner of Lincoln's Burger King restaurants has received court permission to close some of them.

Meridian Restaurants Unlimited, which filed a bankruptcy petition last month in Utah, where it is based, received permission from the court last week to close more than two dozen locations in seven states.

Included among the store closings were the Burger King locations at 2504 O St. and 4230 N. 27th St. in Lincoln, as well as the location in York.

Before the closings, the company owned nine locations in Lincoln as well as locations in Beatrice, Hastings and York.

When it filed its original bankruptcy petition, Meridian said it had no plans to close any of its 116 locations. However, in the new filing seeking the closures, the company said that after a performance evaluation, "the debtors’ management team and advisers have determined it is appropriate to cease operations and close certain of the restaurants."

The filing also said that "it is possible, if not likely" that other locations may be closed.

Meridian said in its bankruptcy filing that its original founder had acquired many Burger King restaurants with lower-than-average sales, hoping to improve their results. Instead, according to court documents, those stores' smaller profit margins made them more sensitive to recent rises in labor and other costs. The company said some of its restaurants operate at a loss and have done so for several years.

Meridian acquired the Nebraska Burger Kings and several in Kansas in 2018 from Horizon Holdings.

Company officials could not be reached for comment Monday morning.

