Throughout the uncommonly mild evening of Aug. 24, with sunlight revealing itself after a light rain shower, Prairie Pines served as a stunning visual backdrop for Community Crops’ annual Feast on the Farm.
The 300 guests strolled the fields, stopping by the tents of local chefs to sample their delicious and beautifully presented farm-fresh fare, much of which was harvested days before from plots right next to them. Prairie Pines, near 112th and Adams streets, is home of the Crops Training Farm, which provides land to new farmers wishing to start their own farm business.
Feasters enjoyed delicacies from some of the city’s best chefs from Dish, Single Barrel, Prairie Plate, Kitchen Table (Omaha), Piedmont Bistro, Hub Café, Talent+ and Tacos Azteca. Cheese and desserts were provided by Dutch Girl Creamery, Gelato to Go and Goldenrod Pastries.
Diners sipped refreshing cider from Saro Cider, cucumber lemonade from Pepe’s, and cold brew from Cultiva while local band Skylark provided lively music.
Tours of Prairie Pines were offered throughout the evening, and Crops staff members shared details about the organization and the families it helps. Most importantly, attendees were able to educate themselves about the crops grown right in the community.
“It is so great to be able to invite people out to the farm to educate them about Lincoln’s thriving local food scene and the programs that we offer,” said Barb Brockley, Crops interim executive director. “Through our community gardens, farmer training and our mobile veggie van, we are making an impact on the health and food security of our city.”
Making the event possible were contributions from many local farmers, event sponsors, the generous chefs and local businesses, and a crew of staff members and volunteers.