It was about a year ago that Rachel McGill, the self-taught executive chef and co-owner of Dish, got the phone call that changed everything.

The 34-year-old McGill, who got her start by flipping burgers — just to be clear, they were pretty good burgers — at Jack's Bar, was told she had been named a Midwest Region semifinalists for the James Beard Foundation's Best Chef honor.

Let that sink in for a minute.

Someone with no formal training is now considered among the world's best at her craft. It's comparable to Bubba Watson, who taught himself to play golf as a boy and — without ever taking a lesson — proceeded to win the Masters, twice.

It's akin to a karaoke singer getting nominated for a Grammy. It's Rocky Balboa going the distance with Apollo Creed. It's … well, you get the idea.

We love these types of stories, the rags-to-riches tales of adversity, hard work and overcoming great odds.

We love them because we know that most of us aren't blessed with the necessary gifts, nor are we willing to put in the commitment needed to become the best at anything.

When someone does, it's special. It becomes worthy of praise.

With one phone call a year ago, McGill suddenly found herself in an elite class of her peers. Believing you belong might be the first step in handling it. Understanding that the journey is far from over is likely the second.

Credit McGill for keeping her head through a meteoric rise. She showed up for work the next day and then next with the same mindset: a passion for food, a creative mind and willingness to work as hard as it takes to be the best.

A year later, she continues doing so. Anyone who has eaten at Dish is keenly aware that it's a special dining experience — one that features aesthetically pleasing, great-tasting entrees that in Lincoln are considered unique.

The call from the Beard Foundation only validated what much of Lincoln has known all along.

But make no mistake, sudden accolades do cause change.

They created expectation. Some pressure. And an increased demand from all sides. And it happened suddenly. Thisquick. Without warning.

"We’ve grown from it, but it took us a few minutes to actually get our feet under us," she said.

The Beard nomination created a buzz — and then a boom. And then maybe a little bit of panic.

Almost instantly, Dish saw a 25% uptick in business, which for a boutique restaurant with a seating capacity of 75 people, is sizeable.

"It felt like you blinked and you're exponentially busier," McGill said. "You don’t feel it necessarily in the moment but you look at your reservations and you realize, 'Yes, we’re kind of busy.' It doesn’t stop. You don’t get those slow days in the middle. You don’t get those Tuesdays that are really, really dead. Those just don’t happen anymore.

"We’re consistently busy all the time."

Every restaurant owner in America — heck, the world — just rolled their eyes at the hint that a 25% bump is anything but a great thing.

The entrepreneur side of McGill is grateful for the added business, but her creative side might have momentarily been rocked by the thought of her kitchen being slammed.

"It’s a double-edged sword for me," she said. "It’s a higher work load to prep for. It just makes more time in everyone’s day, but as a business owner, it’s great."

And never would she consider cutting corners to accommodate more people. Her standards — the things that caught the attention of the Beard Foundation in the first place — she insists will never be lowered.

So, with all that said, the positives — the well-earned recognition for McGill, and the way it has put Lincoln more on the culinary map — definitely outweigh the added workload.

But that doesn't mean there's wasn't a transition period that McGill and her kitchen staff had to navigate.

"We struggled at first with it," she said. "It was hard to increase volume by 25%. That’s a whole lot of an increase. … It created a whole lot of stress for us through the first few months after the nomination happened.

"The biggest thing was maintaining our standards and trying to continuously push the bar forward, continuing to make really good food that’s innovative and creative."

Judging by the recent Valentine's Day weekend Sunday brunch, the creativity has not waned one iota with the added business.

McGill's menu included a braised lamb belly agnolotti, a duck duo, an oyster mushroom and parsnip bisque, and a scallop with dill and pistachio on a buckwheat pancake.

"It was kind of all over the place, but I tried to steer clear of the steak and potatoes sort of thing and do something a little more fun for the guests," she said.

Don't expect that to change any time soon.

