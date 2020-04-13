A pizza for every place: Davey residents get surprise gift in tough times

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Davey Tavern, just one longneck north of Lincoln as the owner describes it, is known for its pizza — including the "Onry on the Run," which features chicken, jalapenos and cream cheese.

The tavern announced it was shutting down March 18 because of the coronavirus outbreak. But owner Randy Agena had another thought. Before it took the opportunity during the closure to do some needed renovations, the tavern would say thank you to the town of Davey.

So tavern employees — with help from Mayor Jim Kaiser — baked 77 pizzas a couple of Saturdays ago — hamburger and pepperoni — and delivered them to the 68 households in Davey, a town of 161 people.

Mason Koebernick, who's worked at the tavern a couple of years bartending and baking pizzas, said his boss delivered the pizzas to everyone in town on his own dime.

Agena didn't want any recognition, but Koebernick said he thought he should have some.

It's what can happen in rural Nebraska.

"We're just a small-town tavern," Agena said. "And we were just supporting the town as they support us year-round. We just wanted to help them out a little bit during this tough time that everybody's going through."