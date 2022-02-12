3 new restaurants open at north Lincoln development

Three new restaurants have opened their doors at the Leighton District near 48th Street and Leighton Avenue.

City+Ventures on Friday announced the opening of Franco's Fresh Mexican, a fast-casual authentic Mexican eatery; Daq Shack, an island-themed restaurant serving lobster rolls, fried chicken sandwiches, island drinks and signature daiquiris; and Lincoln's Pub, which serves typical bar food such as pizza and burgers, along with craft beer and cocktails.

The restaurants share a kitchen and also have a consolidated, walk-up option for carryout orders called Presidents Takeout.

"Opening these restaurants in the Leighton District is another way we are working to support and grow the already thriving Lincoln community,” said Chris Erickson, City+Ventures co-founder, said in a news release.

City+Ventures developed the $50 million Leighton District, which includes a 234-unit apartment complex and commercial space.

The company also is an investor in Dead Presidents Group, which owns the restaurants.

Dead Presidents Group owner Ryan Mann and Jon Nelson said in the release that they are "thrilled" to be open and "look forward to serving customers from Lincoln and beyond.”

In addition to the Lincoln locations, Dead Presidents Group plans to open a second location for all three concepts later this year at La Vista City Centre, an Omaha-area development near 84th Street and Giles Road.

