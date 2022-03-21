Comedian Tom Segura to play Pinewood Bowl in July

Comedian Tom Segura will bring his perfectly titled “I’m Coming Everywhere” tour to Pinewood Bowl July 27.

Segura, one of the hottest names in comedy, is already on the road and has 123 shows set for 36 states, including Alaska and Hawaii, and four Canadian provinces through Dec. 31.

Best known for his Netflix specials “Ball Hog” (2020), “Disgraceful” (2018), “Mostly Stories” (2016) and “Completely Normal” (2014), Segura has been described as “having a natural and capable storytelling ability, one that lifts his narratives out of average anecdote fare and plants them firmly in hilarious ground.”

His hit podcasts, “Your Mom’s House," which he co-hosts with his wife, comedian Christina Pazsitzky, and “2 Bears 1 Cave” with comedian Bert Kreischer are produced by his "Your Mom’s Home Studios,” which was one of the first networks to create livestream podcast events during the pandemic.

Segura is the second stand-up comedian announced for Pinewood Bowl shows this summer. Jim Gaffigan will play the Pioneers Park amphitheater on Aug. 29.

Tickets for Segura’s show start at $46 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday at ticketmaster.com. Tickets also can be purchased at the Pinnacle Bank Arena ticket office on Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Segura’s show is the seventh announced for Pinewood Bowl this summer. Other shows, all now on sale, are: Styx and Reo Speedwagon, May 10; Earth, Wind & Fire, May 14; Bon Iver, June 18; Goo Goo Dolls, July 30, Bonnie Raitt, Aug. 2 and Gaffigan, Aug. 29.

About 15 shows are expected in the 2022 Pinewood Bowl season.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.