Comedian Jim Gaffigan to return to Pinewood Bowl

Comedian Jim Gaffigan will return to Pinewood Bowl on Aug. 29.

The Grammy-nominated and Emmy-winning comedian, actor, performer and New York Times best-selling author played the Pioneers Park amphitheater in 2018, delivering a set of his deadpan observational humor that began with a Runza joke.

That show, part of his “Noble Ape” tour, came as Gaffigan was among the top 10 touring comedians, a spot he held until the pandemic shutdown of 2020. He’s back on the road with “The Fun Tour” that will likely be drawn from “Comedy Monster,” his ninth stand-up special that was released on Netflix in December.

Gaffigan’s eighth special, Amazon Prime’s “The Pale Tourist," was nominated for a Grammy. Gaffigan also has won two Emmys for his commentary on "Sunday Morning."

Tickets for Gaffigan’s show start at $46 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com. Tickets can also be purchased at the Pinnacle Bank Arena ticket office on Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Gaffigan’s show is the sixth announced for Pinewood Bowl this summer. Other shows, all now on sale, are: Styx and Reo Speedwagon, May 10; Earth, Wind & Fire, May 14; Bon Iver, June 18; Goo Goo Dolls, July 30; and Bonnie Raitt, Aug. 2.

About 15 shows are expected in the 2022 Pinewood Bowl season.

