Comedian Jim Gaffigan to return to Pinewood Bowl

  Updated
Jim Gaffigan

Grammy-nominated comedian Jim Gaffigan returns to Lincoln to perform on Aug. 29 at Pinewood Bowl.

Comedian Jim Gaffigan will return to Pinewood Bowl on Aug. 29.

The Grammy-nominated and Emmy-winning comedian, actor, performer and New York Times best-selling author played the Pioneers Park amphitheater in 2018, delivering a set of his deadpan observational humor that began with a Runza joke.

That show, part of his “Noble Ape” tour, came as Gaffigan was among the top 10 touring comedians, a spot he held until the pandemic shutdown of 2020. He’s back on the road with “The Fun Tour” that will likely be drawn from “Comedy Monster,” his ninth stand-up special that was released on Netflix in December.

On The Beat: Morgan Wallen isn't canceled after all

Gaffigan’s eighth special, Amazon Prime’s “The Pale Tourist," was nominated for a Grammy. Gaffigan also has won two Emmys for his commentary on "Sunday Morning."

Tickets for Gaffigan’s show start at $46 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com. Tickets can also be purchased at the Pinnacle Bank Arena ticket office on Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Gaffigan’s show is the sixth announced for Pinewood Bowl this summer. Other shows, all now on sale, are: Styx and Reo Speedwagon, May 10; Earth, Wind & Fire, May 14; Bon Iver, June 18; Goo Goo Dolls, July 30; and Bonnie Raitt, Aug. 2.

About 15 shows are expected in the 2022 Pinewood Bowl season.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott  

Entertainment reporter/columnist

L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.

