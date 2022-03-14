Comedian Jim Gaffigan to return to Pinewood Bowl

Comedian Jim Gaffigan will return to Pinewood Bowl on Aug. 29.
The Grammy-nominated and Emmy-winning comedian, actor, performer and New York Times best-selling author played the Pioneers Park amphitheater in 2018, delivering a set of his deadpan observational humor that began with a Runza joke.
That show, part of his “Noble Ape” tour, came as Gaffigan was among the top 10 touring comedians, a spot he held until the pandemic shutdown of 2020. He’s back on the road with “The Fun Tour” that will likely be drawn from “Comedy Monster,” his ninth stand-up special that was released on Netflix in December.
Gaffigan’s show is the sixth announced for Pinewood Bowl this summer. Other shows, all now on sale, are: Styx and Reo Speedwagon, May 10; Earth, Wind & Fire, May 14; Bon Iver, June 18; Goo Goo Dolls, July 30; and Bonnie Raitt, Aug. 2.
About 15 shows are expected in the 2022 Pinewood Bowl season.
Concerts coming to Lincoln and Omaha
Billie Eilish, March 16
Greta Van Fleet, March 25
Kid Rock, April 8
Santana, April 9
Snoop Dogg - April 20
George Strait, April 23
Bonnie Raitt - Aug. 2
Jason Aldean - Aug. 5
The Lumineers - Aug. 16
Kevin Hart - Aug. 25
Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott
L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.