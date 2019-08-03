Join in the last Words & Wheels Summer Series event from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at the Speedway Motors Museum of American Speed, 599 Oak Creek Dr.
Children’s book author and musician Tevin Hansen will read from his new Junkyard Adventures book "Alien of Astronomy" and present original folk-rock songs like “Go Outside and Explore the World.” Following music, dancing and story time, guests will build futuristic race cars out of LEGOs and race them down the museum’s 25-foot LEGO car ramp.
Special reduced admission for the Words & Wheels event is $5/person. Ages 5 and under and active military are free. Learn more at museumofamericanspeed.com/events.html or 402-323-3166.