Virtual celebration set for Nebraska Book Awards

Celebrate Nebraska’s 2020 Book Award winners with author readings and an awards presentation ceremony at the Nebraska Center for the Book’s week-long virtual Celebration of Nebraska Books starting Oct. 19.
Winners of the 2020 Nebraska Book Awards will be honored, and the celebration will include readings by some of the winning authors, designers and illustrators of books with a Nebraska connection published in 2019.
The winners are:
Children’s Picture Book: "Bridge to History" by Portia Love and Preston Love Jr. Illustrated by Regina Jeanpierre. Publisher: Preston Publishing.
Children’s Picture Book Honor: "Major: A Soldier Dog" by Trevor Jones. Illustrated by Ming Hai. Publisher: Six Foot Press.
Cover/Design/Illustration: "The Spirit of Nebraska: A History of Husker Game Day Traditions - the Tunnel Walk, Mascots, Cheer, and More" by Debra Kleve White. Design by Concierge Marketing and Publishing Services. Publisher: Cheerful Books.
Fiction: "See Willy See" by Faith Colburn. Publisher: Prairie Wind Press.
Fiction Honor Series: "The Line Between: A Thriller and A Single Light: A Thriller" by Tosca Lee. Publisher: Howard Books.
Nonfiction Investigative Journalism: "Zoo Nebraska: Dismantling of an American Dream" by Carson Vaughan. Publisher: Little A.
Nonfiction Nature Reference: "Great Plains Birds: Discover the Great Plains" by Larkin Powell. Publisher: Bison Books.
Nonfiction Immigration Story: "Citizen Akoy: Basketball and the Making of a South Sudanese American" by Steve Marantz. Publisher: University of Nebraska Press.
Nonfiction Nebraska Perseverance: "Nebraska During the New Deal: The Federal Writers’ Project in the Cornhusker State" by Marilyn Irvin Holt. Publisher: Bison Books.
Nonfiction Native American History: "Lakota America: A New History of Indigenous Power" by Pekka Hämäläinen. Publisher: Yale University Press.
Poetry: "This Bright Darkness" by Sarah McKinstry-Brown. Publisher: Black Lawrence Press.
Poetry Honor: "In a Good Time" by Mark Sanders. Publisher: WSC Press.
The virtual Celebration of Nebraska Books will also honor winners of the 2020 Jane Geske and Mildred Bennett awards. The Mildred Bennett Award recognizes individuals who have made a significant contribution to fostering the literary tradition in Nebraska, reminding us of the literary and intellectual heritage that enriches our lives and molds our world. The Jane Geske Award is presented to a Nebraska organization for exceptional contribution to literacy, books, reading, libraries or literature in Nebraska. It commemorates Geske’s passion for books, and was established in recognition of her contributions to the well-being of the libraries of Nebraska.
The 2020 One Book One Nebraska selection, "All the Gallant Men: An American Sailor's Firsthand Account of Pearl Harbor" by Donald Stratton with Ken Gire (William Morrow, 2016) will be featured in a keynote presentation. The introduction of the 2021 One Book One Nebraska book choice will conclude the festivities on Friday, Oct. 23.
The Celebration of Nebraska Books is sponsored by Nebraska Center for the Book and the Nebraska Library Commission, with support from History Nebraska’s Nebraska History Museum. Humanities Nebraska provides support for One Book One Nebraska.
The Nebraska Center for the Book is housed at the Nebraska Library Commission and brings together the state’s readers, writers, booksellers, librarians, publishers, printers, educators and scholars to build the community of the book, supporting programs to celebrate and stimulate public interest in books, reading and the written word. The Nebraska Center for the Book is supported by the national Center for the Book in the Library of Congress and the Nebraska Library Commission.
As the state library agency, the Nebraska Library Commission is an advocate for the library and information needs of all Nebraskans. The mission of the Library Commission is statewide promotion, development and coordination of library and information services, “bringing together people and information.”
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!