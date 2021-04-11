UNL professor's groundbreaking book looks at Edith Lewis and her 'creative collaboration' with Willa Cather

Melissa Homestead's search for Edith Lewis started with an index card pulled out of an archive that read: “Companion to Willa Cather. Not for publication.”

The quest then took her to Jaffrey, New Hampshire, where Lewis is buried at Cather’s side. Her flat grave marker sits at Cather’s feet, a reflection of the perception that the oft-forgotten Lewis was the writer’s secretary.

In time, Homestead's research uncovered that Lewis meant much more to the Nebraska-born novelist. She was a friend. A travel companion. A roommate. A lover. And an editor.

The latter had often been disputed by Cather scholars, who summed up Lewis' contributions as nothing more than go-fer and editorial assistant.

Homestead's findings are the basis for a newly published book, “The Only Wonderful Things: The Creative Partnership of Willa Cather and Edith Lewis,” which tells the story of Lewis and her multi-faceted relationship with Nebraska's most revered author, the Pulitzer Prize winner in 1923.

Homestead, who like Lewis attended Smith College, always believed there was more to the relationship when she began her quest at the truth in 1983.