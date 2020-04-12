UNL grad Don Winslow moves from novels to novellas with 'Broken'

“I thought I’d finished the work, but with everything that was going on, I felt I needed to write that story,” Winslow said, a frequent Twitter critic of President Donald Trump. “When we’re taking kids from their families and putting them in cages, that's not what we should be, but it has become what we are.”

Winslow had a handful of newspaper and radio interviews last Tuesday. Then he was getting on Zoom to do, as close as he could, what he was supposed to be doing — an in-store appearance to talk about “Broken.”

“I’m on this virtual book tour,” Winslow said. “I feel very strongly about the booksellers and the bookstores. They’ve been so supportive of me, and I’m trying to be supportive of them now."

Last Monday night featured a Zoom interview in Scottsdale, Arizona. Then on Tuesday, he chatted with folks in Brooklyn, and Wednesday he did a video interview in Atlanta.

Sometime this week, it’s going to be back to work in the old gas station that serves as his office, where he won’t have any trouble staying within California’s stay-at-home order.

“We live way out in the country, so it’s not that difficult social distancing," Winslow said. “What I do is that way anyway. I usually sit alone all day, making stuff up.”

