UNL grad Don Winslow moves from novels to novellas with 'Broken'

Don Winslow was supposed to be in Brooklyn last Tuesday. But instead, he was in an old gas station that now serves as his office in a little town outside San Diego talking on the phone about “Broken,” his book that was released that day.
“It feels a little weird in a time when people are dying, to say ‘Let’s talk about me,'" said Winslow, who got his bachelor's and master's degrees from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and maintains close ties to the city. “But we had no choice. There was no way to delay it.”
Over the past two decades, Winslow has become a best-selling crime novelist. He’s written 21 books, seven that made the New York Times bestseller list, and seen two of them, “The Life and Death of Bobby Z” and “Savages,” turned into movies, the latter directed by Oliver Stone.
Later this year, his acclaimed drug war trilogy “The Power of Dog,” “The Cartel” and last year’s “The Border” will be adapted into a weekly series on FX.
However, “Broken” isn’t a novel. It’s a group of six novellas, each 50 to 60 pages long.
“Basically, for most of the 22 years of my career, I’ve been writing very big books,” Winslow said. “The drug trilogy is big, weighty tomes. All along I had these ideas that were more than short stories but wouldn’t make a full novel. So I gave this a try.
“It was fun to do that sort of mid-length. You still have time to space for humor, small diversions and character development. But you’re not moving a mountain.”
The stories can be heart-pounding, as in the title tale that opens the book, heart-wrenching and, in the case of “San Diego Zoo,” hilarious — right from its opening line: “No one knows how the chimp got the revolver.”
That line has its origins in Winslow’s clumsiness and inability to operate machinery. While clearing brush on the ranch he lives on with his wife Jane in tiny Julian, California, a couple of neighbors, including an old rancher, stopped by while he was at work.
“Somebody said, ‘Why don’t you get a chainsaw? The rancher said, ‘Giving Winslow a chainsaw would be like giving a revolver to a chimp,’” Winslow said. “Somehow, that line became, 'No one knows how the chimp got the revolver,’ and it stuck in my head."
He came up with the idea of a young patrol officer and just started writing, not knowing where he might end up — or how the chimp would get the revolver.
"I was making it up as I went along," he said.
And that was the genesis for the story, which was dedicated to Elmore Leonard, an author of short stories who died six years ago.
"He created us in a lot of ways,” Winslow said. “People who write in my genre owe Elmore Leonard a tremendous debt. I wanted to do sort of an Elmore ... not that I can write like him, but a kind of tribute to him.”
The next story, “Crime 101,” a tale of a jewel thief who cruises California's fabled Highway 101 in a Ford Mustang meticulously planning his final score, is dedicated to Steve McQueen.
“McQueen was sort of the embodiment of California cool and, in many ways, of American cool. In a lot of ways, those movies defined a cultural sphere I work with a lot. I was glad to tip my hat to him."
“Crime 101” is one of three intertwined stories set in San Diego that let Winslow bring back characters from his novels, including surfer Boone Daniels and Neal Carey, the New York City street kid-turned-bookworm and sometimes private investigator who was the hero in Winslow’s first five books.
Bringing Carey back in the stories, set years after the New York series, let Winslow answer some of his readers’ queries.
”I used to get angry letters from women — “Why aren’t Neal and Karen together?,” he said. “Well, they’re not real. But I get it. ... They can find out what’s happened with them now.”
“Broken” ends with “The Last Ride,” the heartrending story of a Border Patrol agent who sees a young girl separated from her mother, crying in a cell.
“I thought I’d finished the work, but with everything that was going on, I felt I needed to write that story,” Winslow said, a frequent Twitter critic of President Donald Trump. “When we’re taking kids from their families and putting them in cages, that's not what we should be, but it has become what we are.”
Winslow had a handful of newspaper and radio interviews last Tuesday. Then he was getting on Zoom to do, as close as he could, what he was supposed to be doing — an in-store appearance to talk about “Broken.”
“I’m on this virtual book tour,” Winslow said. “I feel very strongly about the booksellers and the bookstores. They’ve been so supportive of me, and I’m trying to be supportive of them now."
Last Monday night featured a Zoom interview in Scottsdale, Arizona. Then on Tuesday, he chatted with folks in Brooklyn, and Wednesday he did a video interview in Atlanta.
Sometime this week, it’s going to be back to work in the old gas station that serves as his office, where he won’t have any trouble staying within California’s stay-at-home order.
“We live way out in the country, so it’s not that difficult social distancing," Winslow said. “What I do is that way anyway. I usually sit alone all day, making stuff up.”
Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott
