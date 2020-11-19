Tom Osborne writes to inspire youth in new children's book

After children’s book author and publisher Jefferson Knapp did a book with a Kansas coaching legend, there was a natural choice for his next collaboration.

“I did a book with Coach Bill Snyder at K-State several years ago,” Knapp said. “It soon became pretty obvious that somebody else deserved a book — Tom Osborne. I definitely was not a fan of his growing up. His teams were so good, and they’d just beat up K-State.

“But his name has been with me since the ‘80s. Then you find out about him, his character, his faith, his mentoring. I knew he had a message to tell.”

Knapp, who operates Kraken Books out of El Dorado, Kansas, reached out to the legendary Husker coach, who didn’t jump at the chance to do another book.

“When I approached him with the idea, he was pretty humble and told me, 'I don’t think I have anything to say for kids,’” Knapp said. "I’m a children’s book author, and I go to talk at schools all the time. I go to Nebraska a lot. I had to tell him that everyone I talk to in Nebraska says, ‘You ought to do a book with Tom Osborne.”