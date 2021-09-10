 Skip to main content
Sartore to release new volume of Photo Ark book series
Joel Sartore, Lincoln's own National Geographic photographer and explorer, will release "Photo Ark Wonders: Celebrating Diversity in the Animal Kingdom" this fall on Oct. 19.

The Photo Ark book series inspires people to care and help protect animals, funds on-the-ground conservation projects focused on species in most critical need of protection, and inspires action through education programs. The new volume of Sartore’s signature animal portraits highlights the shapes, patterns and expressions of animals both familiar and little known.

The book’s four chapters -- Pattern, Shape, Extra, and Personality -- pair Sartore's new images into amusing and often surprising comparisons, like the catfish and the mouse with the same stripes down their backs, the tarantula and the poison dart frog both cobalt blue, or the tiny lizard and the weighty ox both sporting pointed horns.

Scientifically accurate captions highlight distinctive features of more than 200 species.

Sartore also offers personal anecdotes and entertaining moments from his Photo Ark adventures throughout the book, such as his disastrous chimpanzee photo shoot.

Launching simultaneously, National Geographic will release "PHOTO ARK ABC," a children’s book of animal images that pairs Sartore’s photos with playful poems by New York Times bestselling author Debbie Levy to represent the letters of the alphabet and celebrate the diversity of the animal kingdom.

Both books can be pre-ordered on amazon.com.

