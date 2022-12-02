Rock writer Don McLeese to talk about his book 'Slippery Steps' and journey to sobriety Saturday

Don McLeese was one of America’s top rock critics, writing for the Chicago Sun Times, Austin American-Statesman and Rolling Stone. And, whether he would admit to himself, an alcoholic.

Then he became a journalism professor at the University of Iowa, teaching Bob Dylan, criticism and writing to a new generation of aspiring journalists. And he was still a drunk.

That is, until after imbibing his nightly regimen of a couple glasses of wine with dinner, then snifters of brandy while smoking a cigar and reading, he took the family dog outside during a rainstorm. And woke up sprawled on the lawn, covered in bodily fluids with a stranger shining a flashlight in his face.

If You Go What: "Slippery Steps" author Don McLeese in conversation with Journal Star reporter L. Kent Wolgamott. Where: Francie & Finch Bookshop, 130 S. 13th St. When: 4 p.m. Saturday

How that worst night in his life, which caused him to quit drinking, became one of the best, is the force that drives McLeese’s compelling memoir “Slippery Steps: Rolling and Tumbling Toward Sobriety.”

McLeese, who will be at Francie & Finch Bookshop Saturday for a 4 p.m. conversation and book signing, is making Lincoln the final 2022 stop on his book tour for a reason.

His family moved to Lincoln in the late ‘60s when he was a freshman at the University of Wisconsin in Madison. He followed them here a few months later where he went to the University of Nebraska for one year before returning to Chicago.

“My time at Lincoln was actually fairly short,” he said via Zoom from his Des Moines home. "So my history with my family in Lincoln doesn't take up that much of the book. But my brother Doug just retired from selling his bar O'Rourke's. I’m very proud of Doug and very proud of that bar. It’s been kind of a civic institution there for a long time. My sister Katie (McLeese Stephenson) is executive director of Hope Spoke, a pillar of the community and my brother David’s in Omaha.

“The three younger siblings are all pretty much Nebraskans. And I remain a native of Chicago, as is my brother Richard, who’s second after me.”

Chicago is where McLeese graduated from college, opened a record store and began writing about music, first for the Reader, then the Sun-Times, one of the city’s two dailies, home to great writers and critics like Mike Royko and Roger Ebert.

There, and, later in Austin, McLeese encountered many of the rock stars and acclaimed artists of the last 40 years. But none of that is in “Slippery Steps.”

“I could have done what's Bob Dylan really like or what's Keith Richards really like, that sort of stuff,” McLeese said.” But that was not the book I wanted to write. That’s also the reason why I wanted to write the book before trying to market the book, sell the book at all. I didn’t want anybody saying we have to have more sex and drugs and rock and roll in there.

“Music’s in there because music definitely was a generational spur to my rebellion. It’s been part of my perpetual adolescence, which hasn’t ended, you know. I don’t see anything wrong with that.”

Instead, McLeese retraces his life through his relationship with alcohol and drugs, looking at what pushed him to drink, smoke or snort and keep doing so, all while functioning “normally” at work, if not at home.

There, McLeese drank nightly and was “nagged” by his wife Maria, while disguising alcohol use from their daughters. And there, McLeese’s honest memoir had to talk about Maria’s struggles with mental health and their deteriorating marriage.

“Maria was probably the toughest critic of this book because there was a lot in there that she just said it's nobody's business,” McLeese said. “She didn't want life and her story exposed to that sort of attention. To me, Maria is absolutely the hero of this book. It's Maria who got me sober. There wouldn't be this book or this life that I'm leading without Maria. I'm very proud she has come out of everything that she has been through.”

Much of the book, which opens with his meltdown and initial experiences in Alcoholics Anonymous and ends with an exploration of the 12 Steps, is about McLeese “working” the steps in the program after he quit drinking that night more than a decade ago.

“I'm an all or nothing kind of guy,” he said. “When I drank, I drank, and now that I don't drink, I don't drink. The 12 Steps are part of what helped you to realize that this is about a whole lot more than drinking. Drinking is really mentioned very sparingly in the 12 Steps. It's more about coming to terms with yourself.

“What I discovered through this is that I long knew that I had a real deep-seated spiritual hunger that wasn't satisfied through conventional theology or religious dogma or whatever. I had this emptiness inside and I felt like I was filling that emptiness with alcohol or with drugs or whatever one of the things that I recognized in the program is that that was just digging a bigger hole.

"I have learned in recovery that I can fill myself spiritually, emotionally, philosophically. I don't need things outside me to complete me. Now I need a whole lot less. And that's through the 12 Steps.”