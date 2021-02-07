Reviews: Resolve to keep reading

It's been a new year for month now, but there's still time for hope and self-examination and ... maybe some new books? Visit your local bookstore and wish them well for 2021 — and don't miss that new-in-paperback table, which might hold these recommended titles and many more.

"A Beautiful Crime" by Christopher Bollen (HarperCollins, $16.99). "What makes the crime in Bollen's stylish new novel so beautiful is that the perps' plan works out even better than they'd hoped — at least for a while," wrote Washington Post reviewer Dennis Drabelle of "A Beautiful Crime" last year. In a plot that sounds very Patricia Highsmith-influenced, the tale focuses on two young New Yorkers and co-conspirators determined to carry out a fraudulent plan including some questionable silver and a crumbling palazzo in Venice, Italy. At a time when we can't visit Venice ourselves, Drabelle suggests, "you might want to settle for a few cuticle-biting hours" with this book.