“The Nazi Conspiracy: The Secret Plot to Kill Roosevelt, Stalin, and Churchill” by Brad Meltzer and Josh Mensch, Flatiron Books, 400 pages, $29.99.

As the number of survivors of World War II continues to dwindle, knowledge of the era ebbs in today’s students. Indeed, with curricular de-emphasis on world history, the Second World War is becoming as remote to younger generations as the American Civil War.

“The Nazi Conspiracy” by Brad Meltzer and Josh Mensch provides a worthy introduction to the war for those who have gleaned their historical perspective from Dr. Belushi’s “Animal House” observation that the Germans bombed Pearl Harbor.

The authors have followed Bill O’Reilly’s successful “Killing” formula for marketing successful popular-history books by keeping chapters pithy and juggling time frames and conflicting characters to advance a suspenseful narrative. This format makes the book an ideal accessory to bring for an airline trip.

In November 1943, the initial meeting between the three primary leaders of the Allied nations, Franklin Delano Roosevelt, Winston Churchill and Joseph Stalin, was held in an obscure Middle Eastern city, Tehran, the capital of Iran. The book describes a Nazi plot to assassinate all three leaders during the first “Big Three” conference. Whether the plan had any chance of success has never been determined.

Although Meltzer and Mensch have diligently researched and documented the available information on the topic from both archival and post-war sources, their findings are clouded by Russian disinformation. They do attempt to present their conclusions objectively and let the readers decide how near the plot came to fruition. It is perhaps telling that neither Rick Atkinson’s massive Liberation Trilogy nor Jay Winnik’s “1944” (reviewed Nov. 7, 2015) mention the plot.

Despite the lack of credible evidence for implementation of the Nazi scheme, its success would have undoubtedly prolonged the war and possibly affected its outcome. This book’s strength, however, is the description of the huge risk of transporting the physically frail American president, who would be dead in another 17 months, across the vast distances involved.

Equally compelling are the portraits of the complex personalities and animosities involved among the three powerful and egocentric leaders.

To summarize, the true value of this book is to re-emphasize the horror of the Holocaust unleashed by the Nazis and the critical role played by the Soviet Union in the destruction of Hitler’s evil. As another war rages in the same region, this reminder of the ultimate cost of a widening conflict will be useful to today’s readers.