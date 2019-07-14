“Places and Names: On War, Revolution, and Returning” by Elliot Ackerman, Penguin Press, 232 pages, $26.
Wars have plagued mankind since the dawn of civilization and every war has spawned its own storytellers, memoirists, and poets, each trying to comprehend the horror and heroism unleashed by the terrible power of armed conflict.
Elliot Ackerman, who served five tours of duty and was awarded a Silver Star as a marine officer in Iraq and Afghanistan, now attempts to dredge some sort of meaning from the morass of the Middle East in his new memoir, “Places and Names.”
Ackerman, who left the military in 2011, is now a novelist and writer residing in Istanbul, Turkey. This episodic book weaves his experiences during the battle for Fallujah into his more recent encounters with those waging war in Syria and fighting ISIS.
Readers should realize this is not a collection of war stories like Clinton Romesha’s gritty description of battle in “The Red Platoon.” What will linger with the reader from this book is the perceptive Ackerman’s meditation on the meaning of U.S. involvement in the Middle East.
The author manages to consider the ever-shifting alliances between Syrians, Kurds, religious factions and tribes as well as the sometimes unfathomable political and military strategies of the involved countries. Using the brotherhood of shared experience, Ackerman can even bond with a radical Islamist from Syria who had been with al-Qaeda in Fallujah. Although they share no common language, they do recognize the places and names where they fought.
Perhaps one of Ackerman’s more profound insights is his realization that a loss of idealism and sense of purpose in the generation which has volunteered to fight in the seemingly endless wars in this region may be responsible for the increased incidence of PTSD and suicide rates of his war’s veterans.
In the end, the senselessness of all wars may be the lesson which Ackerman and any writer who chronicles war must leave with the reader.