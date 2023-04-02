“A Mystery of Mysteries: The Death and Life of Edgar Allan Poe” by Mark Dawidziak, St. Martin’s Press, 288 pages, $28.99.

Edgar Allan Poe and many of his peers, including Nathaniel Hawthorne, Washington Irving and Charles Dickens, are familiar figures in this reviewer’s childhood memories. Poe’s morose, high-domed visage was featured in a favorite card game, “Authors”.

Most readers will remember Poe’s Gothic tales and poems from high school American literature classes and popular adaptations like the Vincent Price/Wes Craven movies seen at the drive-in theater. Mark Dawidziak’s new biography of Poe, “A Mystery of Mysteries,” will reveal that Poe was a much more versatile writer and complex individual than his usual designation as the “Master of the Macabre.”

Poe, born in 1809, was orphaned at an early age by the deaths of his actor parents and raised by the wealthy Allan family in Richmond, Virginia, who provided for him materially but never adopted the boy. He struggled financially throughout his life and eventually married a 13-year-old cousin like the 20th century rock-and-roller, Jerry Lee Lewis.

Dawidziak has written extensively on various pop culture topics like television’s “Twilight Zone” (reviewed in this space July 19, 2017) which has allowed him access to personalities like Price, Craven and writer Stephen King, who were interviewed for this book. An insert of black and white photos shows Poe’s physical dissolution from vigorous youth until his demise at age 40.

Since his death the public’s fascination with Poe has never waned. Three museums are now in homes in which he lived and wrote. He is the subject of academic papers and articles which are documented in this book’s extensive bibliography and notes. For decades an unidentified visitor known as the “Poe Toaster” would leave a bottle of cognac and three roses at his gravesite at midnight on the anniversary of his death.

The present misperception of Poe as a dissolute alcoholic is belied by his prodigious output as a writer. Had this been true, the discipline necessary to achieve his volume of work would have been impossible.

Although he considered himself to be primarily a poet, he was better known as a book reviewer and critic during his lifetime (thus demonstrating his impeccable taste). Not only did he popularize the horror genre, but he also helped invent the detective genre and influenced the creation of Arthur Conan Doyle’s Sherlock Holmes (see the review of “Arthur and Sherlock” March 7, 2017).

Fittingly, Dawidziak’s book begins with Poe’s death, which has been shrouded in mystery following his 1849 disappearance and discovery on a Baltimore street in delirium. Numerous theories for his behavior have been posited by his previous biographers but no definitive proof has yet been revealed.

Readers should discover for themselves whether the author is able to solve this 175-year-old cold case. Certainly, those who enjoy mysteries and literary biographies will be enthralled by Dawidziac’s effort to understand one of America’s most memorable writers whose unique talents will pass this way nevermore.