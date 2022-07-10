 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Book Review

Review: UNK connection shows up in a tale of trials, triumph and TV

tyruscover

“Just Tyrus: A Memoir” by Tyrus, Post Hill Press,223 pages, $28.

Viewers of Fox Network’s popular nighttime talk show “Gutfeld!” will immediately recognize Tyrus. His intimidating presence, impressive body art, and heavyweight championship wrestling belt are difficult to ignore. His witty and perceptive comments often leaven the serious topics featured.

At this point, readers with a reflexive visceral animosity toward Fox News should realize neither the book nor the review will suit their tastes and may depart without unnecessary elevation of their blood pressures. Those who persist will be rewarded with an unexpected glimpse of a unique individual.

Tyrus is an ex-football player, former pro wrestler for WWE and trusted bodyguard for Snoop Dogg. Blessed with unusual size (6’8” and 350 lbs.) and athletic talent, the biracial George Murdoch was raised in an unstable household with a physically abusive father and stepfather and a feckless teenage mother.

Frequent moves caused him to find role models in coaches, teammates’ fathers, temporary boyfriends of his mother and imaginary relationships with television personalities like the Incredible Hulk. Despite, or perhaps because of, these factors he was able to develop an unusual amount of honesty and common sense without feeling victimized.

While his book is filled with tales of the multiple disappointments of his athletic aspirations and his youthful lapses of judgment, Tyrus’s present career success at age 49 as a television personality is inspirational. While being candid about his failures, he still manages to remain enigmatic about much of his private, personal life. He assumes blame for his own mistakes and is generous in crediting mentors, both famous and unknown, for his achievements.

Nebraska readers may be surprised to discover that he played football for the University of Nebraska-Kearney during the mid-1990s. He admits to working at a Pizza Hut and selling illegal drugs while in Kearney as well. He mentions his offensive line teammates in the book’s acknowledgements, although poor proofreading places the Lopers' location in Kansas. Unfortunately, he also describes some unpleasant instances of racism he encountered while there.

Readers who dislike locker room profanity should avoid this brief memoir but those who appreciate perseverance through adversity will find this book uplifting.

J. Kemper Campbell, M.D., is a retired Lincoln ophthalmologist who considers Tyrus one of the most rational voices on cable news today.

