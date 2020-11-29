Review: Unappealing character in a very appealing story

"The Book of Lamps and Banners" by Elizabeth Hand; Mulholland, 336 pages, $27.

Unconventional characters often appear in the mystery genre, with self-destructive photographer Cassandra "Cass" Neary among the most unusual. Cass' default is being "an aging punk jonesing for a drink and a handful of black beauties." She is not an appealing character, but Elizabeth Hand never makes her character boring.

Many times readers may wish they could shake Cass, demanding she stop the drinking and pills, and quit living on the fringes of society. Cass doesn't need enemies or criminals targeting her -- she is quite capable of sabotaging herself. But Cass' intelligence, her vulnerability and her empathy for others make readers want to revisit her.

"The Book of Lamps and Banners" finds Cass hiding out in low-rent hotels in London, desperate to raise enough money so she and her longtime boyfriend, Quinn, can leave the country. That is, if Quinn is even alive and if she can find him.

From an old acquaintance, Cass learns about "The Book of Lamps and Banners," an ancient book supposedly written by Aristotle and rescued from the Library of Alexandria.