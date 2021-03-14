Review: Two books reveal joys of simple poetry

One of this reviewer’s favorite contributions, “Summer Morning Walks: 4 Postcards for Ted Kooser,” is an obvious homage to his book, “Winter Morning Walks,” written in collaboration with the late Jim Harrison as Kooser recuperated from cancer in 1998. This was penned by Grace Bauer, whose book will be reviewed later.

The final section of this book consists of two poems by Kwame Dawes, noted poet and professor of English at UNL, who is the new editor of “American Life in Poetry”.

“Unholy Heart” is a collection of new and selected poems by Grace Bauer, emeritus professor of English and Creative Writing at UNL. She has resided in Lincoln since 1994 after previously living in Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Virginia and New Orleans. Selections are included from her previous five books of poetry along with 14 new poems.

Raised as a Roman Catholic, her life experiences have induced a generous dash of skepticism which flavors the first section of poems involving traditional female characters from the Bible. In the next section her unique perspective focuses on subjects as disparate as Marilyn Monroe, Dorothy of Oz fame, Jerry Garcia and her (almost) tattoo.