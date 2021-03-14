Review: Two books reveal joys of simple poetry

“More in Time: A Tribute to Ted Kooser," edited by Jessica Poli, Marco Abel and Timothy Schaffert, University of Nebraska Press, 200 pages, $16.95.
“Unholy Heart: New and Selected Poems,” by Grace Bauer, The Backwaters Press, 169 pages, $19.95.
Nebraska readers who enjoy poetry should find the two paperback collections released this month by the University of Nebraska Press worthy of inclusion in their home libraries.
Readers of this reviewer will already be aware of the esteem he holds for former U.S. Poet Laureate Ted Kooser, who has been instrumental in popularizing easily accessible poetry to the non-academic reader with his “American Life in Poetry” selections appearing above this space. Meanwhile he has introduced generations of young poets to his “Kooser-esque” ability to link the “commonplace” subjects which are available to any reader with the universal truths sought by all.
To recognize his retirement from conducting the beloved personal tutorials he has provided to graduate students at UNL, 68 of his former students, university colleagues and poetic peers have produced “More in Time," a compilation of poems and memories of Kooser’s influence upon their lives.
The result is a literary paean as memorable as the classic movie, “Goodby, Mr. Chips,” which won Robert Donat the Best Actor Oscar in 1939. Each contributor demonstrates that the mentor’s influence was well-heeded.
One of this reviewer’s favorite contributions, “Summer Morning Walks: 4 Postcards for Ted Kooser,” is an obvious homage to his book, “Winter Morning Walks,” written in collaboration with the late Jim Harrison as Kooser recuperated from cancer in 1998. This was penned by Grace Bauer, whose book will be reviewed later.
The final section of this book consists of two poems by Kwame Dawes, noted poet and professor of English at UNL, who is the new editor of “American Life in Poetry”.
“Unholy Heart” is a collection of new and selected poems by Grace Bauer, emeritus professor of English and Creative Writing at UNL. She has resided in Lincoln since 1994 after previously living in Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Virginia and New Orleans. Selections are included from her previous five books of poetry along with 14 new poems.
Raised as a Roman Catholic, her life experiences have induced a generous dash of skepticism which flavors the first section of poems involving traditional female characters from the Bible. In the next section her unique perspective focuses on subjects as disparate as Marilyn Monroe, Dorothy of Oz fame, Jerry Garcia and her (almost) tattoo.
The third section of poems examines works of art such as Edward Hopper’s famous “Room in New York,” which hangs in the Sheldon Gallery at UNL. The reviewer would like to acknowledge Professor Dawes for increasing his vocabulary with the word, “ekphrastic,” which applies to this section. Look it up, dear readers, and it will also be yours.
In her final sections Bauer uses her skill with words to muse about the passage of time. Her 14 new poems are the most recent and movingly address the decline and demise of elderly parents.
In summary, both books intersect seamlessly and demonstrate the strength and durability of the plain-spoken poesy found in Middle America.
J. Kemper Campbell, M.D., is a retired Lincoln ophthalmologist who believes a good poem needs to be both understandable and truthful.