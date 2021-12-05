Review: 'Turnout' a tale of sex, family

Even if we don't always like Dara, who has internalized the worst of her mother's ideas, we sympathize with her desire to discover the truth and free herself from her mother's legacy. Scandalized by Marie's fling with Derek, Dara thinks of her sister as an animal. Sex turns Dara's world on its ear. Nearly everywhere, with Derek in the studio, Dara sees or hears innuendo.

Because Derek's such a buffoon, it's fun to watch the ease with which he gets the best of Dara. Brash, vulgar, leery, he's a comic villain — until it seems he might not be the villain.

Is Dara complicit in the ruthlessness she fosters in her charges? To the book's credit, that remains ambiguous. Rather than a change of heart, catharsis comes from the promise that we can free ourselves from the burden of the past and our darkest selves by facing both square on.

Like most domestic noir, "The Turnout" is a slow burn. After a long wait, when violence comes, it seems that much more arresting. Were Abbott not so accomplished, we might tire of reading before the stakes become clear. But from the first page to the reveal at the end, a palpable sense of menace and the sympathy we feel for Dara as her world unravels make it impossible to look away.

Thomas Andes is a writer and musician in New Orleans.

