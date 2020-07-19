Review: Truly a baseball original

Bouton’s baseball career began in 1959 in the class D Nebraska State League, which existed from 1956-59 and was comprised entirely of teams in south-central Nebraska. His manager with the Kearney Yankees immediately ordered him to throw his first pitch behind the head of a batter from the Holdrege White Sox who was suspected of sharpening his spikes. His throw came so close to beaning the unfortunate target that the shaken Bouton vowed to never again intentionally throw at a batter.

Although future major leaguers Jim Perry and Gary Peters pitched in the league, Bouton’s debut was so unimpressive that he was not listed on Kearney’s roster. Remarkably after that inauspicious start, his competitive nature propelled him to three World Series wins with the Yankees and his nickname, “Bulldog,” before his arm failed.

Despite the critical success of his book, he became a pariah to the Yankees for revealing clubhouse secrets such as the alcoholism of media-darling Mickey Mantle and the widespread use of green “upper” pills in the Major Leagues. Later exposés of steroid abuse and the lengthy rap sheets of professional athletes like O.J. Simpson made his revelations become pale by comparison.

Undeterred by the failure of his first marriage and the modest success of several later books, Bouton persisted in vigorously pursuing new ideas in multiple arenas.