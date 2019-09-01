“Four Friends: Promising Lives Cut Short” by William D. Cohan, Flatiron Books, 369 pages, $28.99
William D. Cohan is an investigative journalist and writer whose previous works involved institutions and members of the financial world. His latest book demonstrates he is equally adept at empathizing with flawed individuals.
“Four Friends” begins at Phillips Academy in Andover, Massachusetts, one of the nation’s most elite and prestigious prep schools. Both Bush presidents matriculated at Andover and the school has funneled generations of primarily WASP students into Ivy League universities.
Author Cohan, who graduated from Andover in 1977, became interested in writing this book after he discovered one of his classmate’s death at age 39 was related to an automobile accident in 1979 caused by another inebriated classmate. Cohan then realized that four other schoolmates had died under tragic circumstances in their late 30s and early 40s before achieving the level of success which had been assumed in prep school.
One of the four was John F. Kennedy Jr. and another was a grandson of President Harry Truman. Cohan’s adolescent ties to these men allowed him access to the intimate friends, family and business acquaintances which permitted his remarkably candid portraits of each man.
Each of these unfortunate individual’s strengths and weaknesses are described unflinchingly, and their abruptly truncated and unfulfilled lives will linger with the reader. Though the details of JFK Jr.’s demise will be known to most readers, Cohan’s glimpses of his lifelong struggle with fame elevate the book above the Kennedy voyeurism of tabloids. Interestingly, the fates of the lesser-known men described become equally compelling in Cohan’s hands.
Classic American writers from Thornton Wilder to F. Scott Fitzgerald have wrestled with the issue of whether divine intervention or karma plays any part in an individual’s fate. Cohan simply allows readers to draw their own conclusions from his memorable book. The reader will now hope that Cohan will use his considerable talent to describe victims on the streets of Chicago.