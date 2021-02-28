Review: 'Tropic of Stupid' anything but

The Sanibel stop is just one on this book’s road trip around Florida, motivated mainly by Serge’s enthusiasm for researching his family tree. He’s sent his saliva in to one of those DNA analysis companies and is now intent on tracking down details about several distant cousins named in his results. There’s also an intriguing blank space in the genealogy that suggests there might be — are you sitting down? — a serial killer in the family.

Dorsey breaks away from Serge’s quests to weave in seemingly unrelated stories. One takes place decades ago as a young boy, Bobby, has his life changed by a priest — in a good way! Really! Another, in the present, involves an extremely successful, extremely skeevy law firm, and yet another follows Heather, a determined Florida Department of Law Enforcement agent, in her search for (surprise!) a serial killer. How will they all come together? Like Serge, Dorsey always knows where he’s going.

When Serge isn’t driving and giving Coleman (and the reader) mini lessons on Florida arcana, he’s indulging another passion, for snorkeling and scuba diving, at his “home away from home,” the Looe Key Reef Resort. (Former Tampa Tribune staffer and longtime Tampa resident Dorsey has spent a lot of time in the Keys lately, and so does Serge.)