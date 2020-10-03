Review: 'These Women' a leap forward

"These Women" by Ivy Pochoda; Ecco, 352 pages, $27.99.

Ivy Pochoda finds beauty in the gritty side, hope where others see limited options and grace and strength in those who live on the margins as do the characters in "These Women," the excellent fourth novel from this California author.

Loneliness, courage and the strength to go on swirl through the lives of "These Women," each of whom Pochoda explores with compassion and empathy as they try to survive South Central Los Angeles' mean streets.

At the center is fish shack owner Dorian Williams who drifts through the days, mourning and haunted by the murder of her teenage daughter Lecia more than 15 years ago. Lecia allegedly was the last victim of a serial killer who was never captured and who targeted prostitutes, which Lecia was not.

Dorian couldn't save her daughter, so she tries to help others such as Julianna, for whom Lecia used to babysit. Now Julianna cobbles together out a living as a cocktail waitress, part-time exotic dancer and quasi-prostitute, daily dreaming of a better life as a photographer yet ruled by her drug habit and an addiction to hard living.