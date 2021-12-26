Review: The story of a winner

“Bill Snyder: My Football Life and the Rest of the Story” by Bill Snyder with C. Scott Fritchen, Triumph Books, 372 pages, $30.

Bill Snyder received the Tom Osborne Legacy Award at the Outland Trophy Award Dinner in 2021. The award is presented to “a winner on and off the field” each year. Nebraska readers of the longtime Kansas State football coach’s new autobiography will certainly note the similarities between the two legendary coaches.

Both men won more than 200 victories at their respective universities, were mutually respected by coaching peers and were more concerned with preparing their players for success in life than their win-loss records. Both Osborne and Snyder established statewide mentoring programs for needy students.

In 1989 Snyder became coach at Kansas State, which was considered the worst Division I-A football program, had gone 30 games without a victory and was dubbed “Futility U” by Sports Illustrated magazine. In 2018, after a three-year hiatus during a premature retirement in 2005, Snyder retired for a second time with Kansas State firmly established as one of the nation’s most respected Division I-A football programs.