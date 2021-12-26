 Skip to main content
Review: The story of a winner
Book Review

Review: The story of a winner

snydercover

“Bill Snyder: My Football Life and the Rest of the Story” by Bill Snyder with C. Scott Fritchen, Triumph Books, 372 pages, $30.

Bill Snyder received the Tom Osborne Legacy Award at the Outland Trophy Award Dinner in 2021. The award is presented to “a winner on and off the field” each year. Nebraska readers of the longtime Kansas State football coach’s new autobiography will certainly note the similarities between the two legendary coaches.

Both men won more than 200 victories at their respective universities, were mutually respected by coaching peers and were more concerned with preparing their players for success in life than their win-loss records. Both Osborne and Snyder established statewide mentoring programs for needy students.

In 1989 Snyder became coach at Kansas State, which was considered the worst Division I-A football program, had gone 30 games without a victory and was dubbed “Futility U” by Sports Illustrated magazine. In 2018, after a three-year hiatus during a premature retirement in 2005, Snyder retired for a second time with Kansas State firmly established as one of the nation’s most respected Division I-A football programs.

Guided by his “Sixteen Goals for Success,” his teams became famous for their “family values.” The economic fortunes of Kansas State University and the surrounding community of Manhattan also benefitted enormously from the team’s success on the field.

The book’s primary focus is on football with numerous contemporary coaches, including four of Nebraska’s, prominently mentioned. However, Snyder also touches upon the toll of his own obsessive work schedule, tragedies which have affected his program and his family and his diagnosis of throat cancer in 2017.

A 12-page section of color photographs accompanies the text. The pictures include one of the infamous 1998 “no-call face mask” by linebacker Travis Ochs on Eric Crouch, sealing a Wildcat victory.

In summary, any college football fan should enjoy the story of Bill Snyder’s unlikely rise from a humble beginning as the only child of a single mother in St. Joseph, Missouri, to the pinnacle of coaching acclaim. His persistence in adhering to his own “Sixteen Goals for Success” will be appreciated by any Midwesterner regardless of the color of jersey worn by his or her favorite team.

J. Kemper Campbell, M.D., is a retired Lincoln ophthalmologist who purchased his first home in Manhattan before moving to Big Red country.

