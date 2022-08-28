 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Book Review

Review: The making of Americans

  • 0
refugeescover

"City of Refugees" by Susan Hartman; Beacon Press,241 pages, $27.95

A number of writers have recently taken on a complex topic crucial to the current, sometimes violent national "conversation" about immigration: exploring communities of recent immigrants who are revitalizing the Rust Belt cities of the American heartland.

Cynthia Anderson's moving 2019 narrative, "Home Now: How 6,000 Refugees Transformed an American Town," took readers into the sweet heart of the industrious Somali community of Lewiston, Maine. A.K. Sandoval-Strausz's 2019 "Barrio America: How Latino Immigrants Saved the American City" adds academic perspective to understanding the immigrant-driven revival of Chicago's Little Village and Dallas' Oak Cliff.

And Jason deParle's masterful "A Good Provider Is One Who Leaves" offers a global view of the homeward flow of refugees' earnings, sustaining the millions who stay behind. DeParle manages this by following an expanding Filipino family he first met while in the Peace Corps three decades ago.

People are also reading…

In "City of Refugees: The Story of Three Newcomers Who Breathed Life Into a Dying American Town," Susan Hartman, who's taught writing at Columbia and Yale, takes on this tempting and relevant topic.

Hartman spent years reporting on the unfolding lives of three main characters who've settled in Utica, New York: Sadia, a rebellious and vivacious Somali Bantu teen, whose mother leans on her for Americanizing far too fast; Mersiha, a Bosnian who opens a tasty bakery and catering hall — and then runs into the COVID-19 lockdown; and Ali, an Iraqi with traumatic war experiences, who nevertheless returns as a translator for American troops so his salary can provide a nest egg for his family in Utica.

Hartman offers us 48 episodic chapters portraying incidents in their daily lives. This inventory of events documents, realistically, the many minuscule obstacles — mostly stemming from bigotry, poverty and cultural unfamiliarity — frustrating success, even as advancement does happen.

The chapters also include similar information about the characters' friends, relatives and neighbors. We tune in on a class on how to go to the doctor ("Turn your head! Cough! Cover your right eye.") And we see "The Sudanese mother picking out eye makeup with her daughter at the Rite-Aid on Genesee."

We're in on menus, addresses of apartments, which desserts (baklava, hurmasica, jabukovaca) are served at an Eid banquet. The vignette-filled short chapters may have seemed a solution to the narrative puzzle of humanizing a city of immigrants through their actions. But, though we soon affirm what we might assume all along — that they are regular people living their lives stalwartly, day by day — a reader may wish for more guidance than is on offer.

The book moves from small event to small event. At a supper, a character "helped himself to some salad and orzo with olives and almonds, and began eating." Makes readers hungry, but might leave some unsatisfied. There's an impressive vastness to the reporting, but it is not tamed in the service of systematic insight.

The daily facts flow past us like rubble from the flood of cultures. The net realization is that energetic young people from several religions and backgrounds devote themselves to a process that amounts to homogenization, as our commercial vigor and consumerism convert these diverse and admirable souls into more of us — in the same deep trouble.

"I feel like I'm brand new" says Sadia, late in the book, as she takes citizenship lessons.

"City of Refugees" takes an honorable place among the literature of urban revitalization, offering us few answers — perhaps there are few, in the current atmosphere of unresolvable peril — but much to consider.

Mark Kramer has been writer-in-residence at Smith College, Boston University and the Nieman Program on Narrative Journalism at Harvard. He has helped found ongoing narrative journalism conferences in Boston, London, Amsterdam and Bergen, Norway.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Laurie Hertzel: Books for sale, by the pound

Laurie Hertzel: Books for sale, by the pound

The other morning I was drinking coffee, minding my own business, when a message popped up on my computer screen — a friend had sent me a link to an ad for books. These weren't just any books, but "real authentic books" of "varying colors" that were "tastefully weathered"; books, in other words, not meant to be read but meant to be used as decoration. For $65, the ad proclaimed, the buyer will ...

Michael K. Williams book reveals he was 'one false move from having it all slip away'

Michael K. Williams book reveals he was 'one false move from having it all slip away'

Before his death, Michael K. Williams "wanted to shepherd projects" as a producer and create more opportunities for Black creatives in Hollywood, according to the co-author of the actor's posthumous memoir. In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter published Tuesday, writer Jon Sternfeld spoke about the trailblazing "Wire" star's final years while praising him as a selfless artist and ...

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Aug. 20, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2022 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2022, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION 1. "All Good People Here: A Novel" by Ashley Flowers (Bantam) Last week: ...

Review: 'Haven,' by Emma Donoghue

Review: 'Haven,' by Emma Donoghue

FICTION: Three monks in seventh-century Ireland head to a remote island for prayer and penance. ——— "Haven" by Emma Donoghue; Little, Brown (272 pages, $28) ——— In both her contemporary and historical fiction, Emma Donoghue is fascinated by madmen, fanatics and extreme, confined situations, with "Room," of course, being the best known of her many books. In her latest, "Haven," she transports ...

Review: 'Perish,' by LaToya Watkins

Review: 'Perish,' by LaToya Watkins

FICTION: In this searing debut novel, a Texas family addresses its darkest secrets as its matriarch lies dying. "Perish" by LaToya Watkins; Tiny Reparations Books (336 pages, $27) ——— LaToya Watkins' searing debut novel, "Perish," begins when a teenage Helen Jean discovers that the dose of turpentine she'd taken to end prior pregnancies resulting from her father raping her wasn't going to work ...

Review: 'Touch,' by Olaf Olafsson

Review: 'Touch,' by Olaf Olafsson

FICTION: A retiring restaurateur reconnects with an old love in this beautiful novel set during the first days of COVID-19. "Touch" by Olaf Olafsson; Ecco (272 pages, $28.99) ——— After a long career as a successful restaurateur, Kristófer, the narrator of Olaf Olafsson's novel "Touch," has decided to call it quits. The early days of the COVID-19 pandemic have taken a toll on his Reykjavík, ...

Review: 'Meet Us by the Roaring Sea,' by Akil Kumarasamy

Review: 'Meet Us by the Roaring Sea,' by Akil Kumarasamy

FICTION: In this ambitious two-track debut novel, an AI worker in the near future translates a novel written in the near past. "Meet Us by the Roaring Sea" by Akil Kumarasamy; Farrar, Straus & Giroux (304 pages, $27) ——— Akil Kumarasamy's first book, "Half Gods," was a linked story collection revolving around two Tamil brothers. The complexity of the work emerges subtly as the narratives ...

Review: 'Raising Lazarus,' by Beth Macy

Review: 'Raising Lazarus,' by Beth Macy

NONFICTION: A companion to her prize-winning "Dopesick," Macy's new book explores the fallout of the opioid crisis — and those who try to stem the tide. "Raising Lazarus" by Beth Macy; Little, Brown (400 pages, $30) ——— When you think about it, a lot of good narrative journalism is sought by readers already sharing the writer's views and wishing to understand more. A genre that might be ...

Mary McNamara: Why is it so hard to talk about marriage?

Mary McNamara: Why is it so hard to talk about marriage?

I've been thinking about marriage a lot lately. My 25th wedding anniversary is coming up and I keep waiting to get some sort of a performance-review notice in my email. Not that I know what I'd say for either the self- or the spouse evaluation part — maybe I'd just upload Elaine Stritch singing "I'm Still Here." (It's dated, but it covers a lot of bases.) As with many marriages, the pandemic ...

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Movies in a Minute - “Beast”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News