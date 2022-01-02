Review: The journal you meant to write

"What Just Happened" by Charles Finch; Alfred A. Knopf, 268 pages, $28.

In the early days of sheltering in place, a "new communitarian yearning" appears online, Charles Finch notes in his journal account of the COVID-19 year. "There's such rawness in everyone — the mix is so different than usual, the same amount of anger, but more fear, less certainty, and I think more love."

The mood reminds him of when the first pictures of Earth were sent back from space and "for eight or nine days there was a sudden belief that since we had seen that we all lived on the same blue planet, a new era of peace might begin."

And then everyone started fighting again. "But what a lovely week," he writes.

"What Just Happened: Notes on a Long Year" is the journal you meant to write but were too busy dashing through self-checkout lanes or curled in the fetal position in front of Netflix to get anything down. Thankfully, Finch did. His keen-eyed account is vivid and witty. It will make you laugh despite the horrors.