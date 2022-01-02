 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Review: The journal you meant to write
0 Comments
Book Review

Review: The journal you meant to write

  • 0
what

"What Just Happened" by Charles Finch; Alfred A. Knopf, 268 pages, $28.

In the early days of sheltering in place, a "new communitarian yearning" appears online, Charles Finch notes in his journal account of the COVID-19 year. "There's such rawness in everyone — the mix is so different than usual, the same amount of anger, but more fear, less certainty, and I think more love."

The mood reminds him of when the first pictures of Earth were sent back from space and "for eight or nine days there was a sudden belief that since we had seen that we all lived on the same blue planet, a new era of peace might begin."

And then everyone started fighting again. "But what a lovely week," he writes.

"What Just Happened: Notes on a Long Year" is the journal you meant to write but were too busy dashing through self-checkout lanes or curled in the fetal position in front of Netflix to get anything down. Thankfully, Finch did. His keen-eyed account is vivid and witty. It will make you laugh despite the horrors.

This temporarily disoriented, well-read literary man — Finch is the author of the Charles Lenox mystery series, and a noted book critic — misses his friends and the way the world used to be. There's a hysterical disjointedness to his entries that we recognize — and I don't mean hysterical as in funny but as in high-strung, like a plucked violin string, as the months wear on.

I am not enjoying the pandemic, but I did enjoy Finch's articulate take on life in the midst of it. Missing his friends and mourning the world as he knew it, Finch's account has a unifying effect in the same way that good literature affirms humanity by capturing a moment in time. As Finch chronicles his routines honestly and without benefit of hindsight, we recall our own. Events of the past year and a half were stupefying and horrific — but we suffered them together.

Finch talks online with friends, soothes himself with music, smokes a little pot, takes long walks in Los Angeles, admiring its weird beauty. He misses his mom. He rails against politicians and billionaire CEOs. He writes trenchantly about societal inequities laid bare by the pandemic.

Articulate and engaging, the account offers us the timeline we need because who remembers all that went down? Remember when a projected death toll of 20,000 seemed outrageous? Remember when groceries were rationed, sports were canceled, and President Trump said the virus would be gone by Easter? Remember protests, curfews and the horror as the whole world watched George Floyd die? Remember when right-wingers railed against looting as if that were the story? Remember when there was talk of a vaccine by spring and when, as early as the first presidential debate "the alibi for a Trump loss [was] being laid down like covering smoke in Vietnam?"

"If the Trump era ends," Finch writes on May 11, 2020, "I think what will be hardest to convey is how things happened every day, sometimes every hour, that you would throw your body in front of a car to stop."

Finch conveys it all here with all the humor and pathos the era deserves.

Christine Brunkhorst is a Twin Cities writer and reviewer.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Auckland light show ushers in New Zealand's New Year

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ming-Na Wen continues magical Disney run with 'The Book of Boba Fett'
Book Reviews and News

Ming-Na Wen continues magical Disney run with 'The Book of Boba Fett'

PITTSBURGH — No matter how many "Star Wars" shows Ming-Na Wen stars in, her mother will never quite grasp what all the fuss is about. "She was a very practical woman who has gone through so many struggles in her life and ran a restaurant and raised kids," Wen said over Zoom while wearing a Baby Yoda sweatshirt. "She's an incredible woman, but she doesn't understand 'Star Wars.'" Wen, 58 and ...

Best books of 2021
Book Reviews and News

Best books of 2021

“Best books” is always a subjective term. No one can honestly claim to know which books are best in a time when more than 1 million books are published each year in the United States alone. But, as a book reviewer, I can tell you which books I reviewed in 2021 stand out as best in their categories (or in the somewhat eccentric categories I put them in). So if that holiday bookstore gift card ...

+2
Appreciation: How Joan Didion punctured California narratives about manifest destiny ... with a potato masher
Book Reviews and News

Appreciation: How Joan Didion punctured California narratives about manifest destiny ... with a potato masher

LOS ANGELES — Can a single object contain within it the narratives of a family and an entire nation? If so, for Joan Didion that item may have been a potato masher. The masher in question — a humble kitchen implement whose creation dates to the first half of the 19th century — made the arduous overland journey west some time in 1846-87 with her ancestors, the Cornwalls, a faction of the ...

+2
What We’re Reading: This week it’s what YOU’RE reading — Reader Favorites for 2021
Book Reviews and News

What We’re Reading: This week it’s what YOU’RE reading — Reader Favorites for 2021

I’m not reading anything this week. Not for this column anyway. Mostly I’ve been reading emails from you, readers. A few weeks ago I attached a question to the Best Books of 2021: What did you like this year? Old or new? Anything? The response was a happy flood of thoughtful memories, of pleasantly lost afternoons with thrillers and up-all-night dives into politics. (If you your wrote but ...

Review: 'The Dawn of Everything,' by David Graeber and David Wengrow
Book Reviews and News

Review: 'The Dawn of Everything,' by David Graeber and David Wengrow

"The Dawn of Everything" is a vibrant if uneven survey of inequity through the ages. "The Dawn of Everything: A New History of Humanity" by David Graeber and David Wengrow; Farrar, Straus & Giroux (704 pages, $35) ——— "To inquire after the origins of inequality necessarily means creating a myth, a fall from grace," write anthropologist David Graeber and archaeologist David Wengrow in their ...

Review: 'Literary Alchemist: The Writing Life of Evan S. Connell,' by Steve Paul
Book Reviews and News

Review: 'Literary Alchemist: The Writing Life of Evan S. Connell,' by Steve Paul

Steve Paul's biography of Evan S. Connell parses a brilliant and hard-to-pin-down iconoclast. "Literary Alchemist: The Writing Life of Evan S. Connell" by Steve Paul; University of Missouri Press (416 pages, $45) ——— Best known, to the extent that he's known at all, for his linked novels "Mrs. Bridge" (1959) and "Mr. Bridge" (1969) — a pair of pointed and pointilist portraits of the ...

Review: 'Travels With George,' By Nathaniel Philbrick
Book Reviews and News

Review: 'Travels With George,' By Nathaniel Philbrick

"Travels With George: In Search of Washington and His Legacy" by Nathaniel Philbrick; Viking (375 pages, $30) ——— There's been an impressive flurry of recent books on George Washington, volumes about him as spymaster during the Revolution, his relations with Native Americans, even a breezy biography titled "You Never Forget Your First." This book, Philbrick's third on George, is an insightful ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News