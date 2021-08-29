 Skip to main content
Review: The birth of basketball
Book Review

Review: The birth of basketball

naismithcover

“The James Naismith Reader: Basketball in His Own Words” edited by Douglas Stark, University of Nebraska Press, 251 pages, $22.95.

One hundred thirty years ago a Canadian educator who later became an ordained Presbyterian minister, a medical doctor and a naturalized American citizen invented a new game he called basket ball.

James Naismith, a 30-year-old faculty member at the International YMCA Training School in Springfield, Massachusetts, was assigned by the head of the physical education department to devise an indoor activity to occupy the cold months between football and baseball seasons.

His inspiration came from a childhood game he remembered playing in rural Canada called “Duck on a Rock."

Naismith’s experiment began when he posted his “Thirteen Rules of Basket Ball” on the wall of the gymnasium. His primary desire was to provide a safe environment for his students to exercise and comply with the YMCA’s concept of the “Muscular Christianity” championed by Theodore Roosevelt.

Editor Douglas Stark has compiled virtually every written or spoken word by Dr. Naismith on his invention, which seemed to spring full-blown from his mind on Dec. 21, 1891.

Stark’s graduate degrees in American History and Museum Management and experience at the international basketball and tennis museums allowed him access to Naismith’s original work and surviving relatives. His book provides a unique perspective on the development of a completely new sport which eventually became the worldwide behemoth known as modern basketball.

Although a few of Naismith’s original rules are still applicable, he would have difficulty recognizing today’s game. In fact, his sport would not have the same name if the school janitor could have provided the two boxes Naismith had requested for goals. Instead, he substituted two peach baskets. “Boxball” just would not have had the same panache.

The popularity of the game expanded exponentially due to the global influence of the YMCA. Instead of remaining a simple activity to increase physical fitness, spectators became interested in the outcomes of their favorite teams.

Rules were changed to improve the fans’ enjoyment of the contests. The bottoms were removed from the baskets, dribbling the ball became allowed, center jumps after each score were abolished, and “basketball” became one word by the early 1930s.

Naismith joined the faculty of the University of Kansas in 1898 and was the first basketball coach at the school, ultimately becoming the only one with a losing record. Understandably, he preferred wrestling and football since he played in only two games during his lifetime and scored no baskets. His “Original Rules” sold at auction in 1998 for $4.3 million and now resides in the $18million DeBruce Center attached to Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence. His original childhood “Rock” is enshrined in Almonte, Canada.

Of more interest to Nebraskans, the first game between the schools in 1900 resulted in a 48-8 Nebraska victory. KU has now won three titles and 109 games since the NCAA tournament began in 1939. Nebraska is still looking for its first victory. Cornhusker fans anticipate this will change soon.

The University of Nebraska Press has established an excellent record for publishing books which may be slightly off the beaten path in the sports genre. This book fits into that category. Readers who seek literary style will find Dr. Naismith’s prose a bit pedantic. Basketball aficionados who wish to compare the inventor’s concept of the game with its present development will find it interesting. Readers wanting a more emotional connection to the sport should rewatch “Hoosiers.”

 J. Kemper Campbell, M.D., is a retired Lincoln ophthalmologist whose basketball-coach father once had tea with James Naismith.

Tags

